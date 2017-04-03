Texas Rangers start new season with game against Indians Rangers Texas Rangers start new season with game against Indians The Texas Rangers start another quest for a world championship Monday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The American League West Champions are coming into the season with high hopes and a few challenges.

First baseman Mike Napoli is back with the team for the third time in his major league career. But third baseman Adrian Beltre is injured and on the 10-day disabled list.

Monday night’s home opener against the Cleveland Indians begins at 6 p.m. Yu Darvish will be on the mound.

Then later this week the Rangers will be handing out cool swag. The first 15,000 fans on Saturday will get a red Rangers jacket and the first 15,000 fans on Sunday will get a red and white Rangers umbrella.

