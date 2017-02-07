Napoli reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Rangers

Posted:Feb 07 2017 02:17PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 02:17PM CST

Rangers fan favorite Mike Napoli is set to return to Arlington.

The 35-year-old power hitter has reached a tentative agreement with Texas on a one-year deal, according to MLB.com’s TR Sullivan.

Napoli hit .239 with 34 homers and 101 RBI with the Indians last season. He helped Cleveland win a division title and advance to the World Series.

 

Napoli was previously with the Rangers in 2011-2012 and then again in 2015. He was an All-Star catcher for Texas in 2012, but will likely be in the mix for first base/designated hitter this upcoming season.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories