HKS named architect of new Texas Rangers ballpark

New renderings of the soon-to-be-built Texas Rangers ballpark were released on Thursday.

The new images came out at an announcement that HKS would be the architect of the new ballpark.

A rendering of the inside of the park shows a more compact park with an overhang covering the third deck. The main feature is a massive Roman aqueduct-style wall along the back side of the park that includes some seating and is how the retractable roof will travel across the top of the stadium.

Rangers officials said the design of the park is still being worked on and construction of the park should start in late 2017 with a target open date of 2020. The new ballpark will be built just south of the current ballpark in what are currently team parking lots.

Arlington voters approved spending $500 million of public funds on the new ballpark in a Nov. 2016 election. The new park will keep the Rangers in Arlington through 2054.