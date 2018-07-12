Norton Cuban, father of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dead at 92

Norton Cuban, Mark Cuban’s father, has passed away.

His son Brian Cuban confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday morning. Norton Cuban was 92.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1926, Norton operated a car upholstery shop in the Pittsburgh area. He and his wife, Shirley Norton, moved to Dallas after his son bought the Mavericks.

Earlier this year, Mark Cuban told The Dallas Morning News that his father’s health was failing.

Mark said that his father inspired his work ethic and pushed him to be the best he could be, even in his later years.

"My dad is 87,” Cuban told an audience during a speech at South by Southwest in 2014, according to the paper. “He's going strong, he's a machine. My dad says it over and over, 'Today's the youngest you're ever going to be. You've got to live like it. You've got to live young every day.' And that's what I try to do."

A cause of death has not been released.