- It was a first season to remember for Mavericks forward Luka Doncic. He was recognized as Rookie of the Year at Monday night’s NBA Awards.

Doncic got 98 of the 100 first-place votes.

He’s only the second Mavericks player to win the Rookie of the Year honor. The last one was Jason Kidd in 1995.

Doncic is also the first European-born player to win the award since 2002.

“It’s special. I have no words. This is something special. It feels amazing,” he said. “Deandre and Trae had an amazing season so I wasn’t that confident. I’m happy to have it and like I said, it’s special.”

Recently retired Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki congratulated Doncic on Twitter calling the honor “well deserved.”