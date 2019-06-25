< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mavericks' Luka Doncic named NBA Rookie of the Year
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:31AM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:34AM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff He was recognized as Rookie of the Year at Monday night’s NBA Awards.</p> <p>Doncic got 98 of the 100 first-place votes.</p> <p>He’s only the second Mavericks player to win the Rookie of the Year honor. The last one was Jason Kidd in 1995.</p> <p>Doncic is also the first European-born player to win the award since 2002.</p> <p>“It’s special. I have no words. This is something special. It feels amazing,” he said. “Deandre and Trae had an amazing season so I wasn’t that confident. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mavericks get forward Roby after trade with Pistons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE JACKSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks traded down in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday night, ending up with Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby at No. 45.</p><p>Dallas initially selected Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania with their scheduled 37th pick, but agreed to trade his rights to the Detroit Pistons for Roby and two future second-round picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade was not yet official. Trades can't be completed until the new league year starts July 6.</p><p>Dallas, which traded its first round pick to Atlanta as a result of last year's draft-day trade for Luka Doncic, now brings in Roby, who averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game for the Cornhuskers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mavs-to-play-regular-season-game-in-mexico-city" title="Mavs to play regular season game in Mexico City" data-articleId="411387075" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mavs to play regular season game in Mexico City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MEXICO CITY (AP) - The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.</p><p>The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.</p><p>The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It's the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nowitzki-way-name-change-effort-clears-first-hurdle-at-dallas-city-hall" title="Nowitzki Way name change effort clears first hurdle at Dallas City Hall" data-articleId="411179404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nowitzki Way name change effort clears first hurdle at Dallas City Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas City Council committee got the ball rolling Thursday on an effort to rename a street for Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.</p><p>The City Plan Commission approved changing a stretch of Olive Street that runs in front of the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way. The name change must be approved by the entire Dallas City Council, a vote that could happen within two to three months.</p><p>Councilmembers Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Navarez signed the letter initiating the start of the name change process a few months ago. Griggs is one of two candidates in the runoff election for Dallas mayor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 