Tony Romo suits up for the Dallas Mavericks

Tony Romo’s day as Dallas Mavericks player has already been a busy one.

Nearly 50 media members were in attendance at Mavericks shootaround Tuesday morning at the American Airlines Center instead of the usual handful to chronicle Romo’s journey.

Romo walked out to the court in a Mavs practice uniform while holding the hand of his youngest son Rivers while a group of cameras recorded every step. Romo also took part in shootaround and took a team photo on the court while wearing his No. 9 Mavs uniform.

In a press conference after shootaround, Romo said he was humbled by the chance to sit on the Mavericks bench during their final home game of the season against the Denver Nuggets. Romo will not actually play during the game.

"I'll probably go 19 of 21 in the warmup line,” Romo joked.

Romo said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle and star Dirk Nowitzki reached out about the opportunity to be a Maverick for a day.

"I joked with [Dirk] that [the Mavs] were just trying to get younger, because he's the only one older than me in sports,” Romo said.

The Mavs and Nuggets tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT.