Mavericks officially sign DeAndre Jordan

It's official - DeAndre Jordan is a Dallas Maverick.

The team announced the addition just before 6 p.m. Friday evening, approximately six and a half hours after the NBA's moratorium period ended when free agents could finally put pen to paper.

Exact terms were not disclosed, per team policy, but it's reportedly a 1-year contract worth $23 million.

Jordan originally committed to the Mavericks three years ago, but then-Clippers teammates Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, among others, invaded Jordan's Houston home and convinced him to re-sign with Los Angeles.

A 10-year NBA vet, Jordan has spent his entire career with the Clippers, averaging 9.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 28.1 minutes in 750 games (638 starts). He was named an All-Star in 2017, earned All-NBA honors three times and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team twice (2015 and 2016).