Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo is set for an extended trip to the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove a broken bone in his wrist.

Gallo broke the hamate bone in his right hand, and will have it removed. He is expected to miss at least a month of the season.

On Tuesday, Gallo exited the game against the Mariners in the eighth inning, and sat out Wednesday's game.

This has been a breakout season for Gallo, earning him his first All-Star selection, but he has struggled since the All-Star break.