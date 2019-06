The Texas Rangers now have three All-Stars in this year's All-Star Game after Joey Gallo and Mike Minor were added to the team.

Gallo was added as a reserve in the player voting, while Minor was added as an MLB selection.

This is the first All-Star selection for both Gallo and Minor. They will be joined by Hunter Pence, who was voted as the starter at designated hitter.

This is the first time the Rangers have had three All-Stars since 2013, when it was Nelson Cruz, Joe Nathan, and Yu Darvish.