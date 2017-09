Every week we give you a chance to vote online for our featured Friday night high school football game. And every Thursday night on FOX 4 News at 9 we reveal the winner.

This week Edward Egross will be covering the Frisco Lonestar vs. Mansfield Timberview game. He will be live at Vernon Stadium during the evening newscasts. Check back here online for highlights.

Vote for Next Week's Matchup: fox4news.com/youclickthegame