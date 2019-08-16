< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Football game between Plano Senior H.S., El Paso's Eastwood H.S. to be played at The Star Football game between Plano Senior H.S., El Paso's Eastwood H.S. to be played at The Star By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 16 2019 04:16PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 10:24PM CDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 10:31PM CDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_20190817032430"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/V_PLANO%20SENIOR%20EL%20PASO%20FOOTBALL%20GAME%20CANELED%204A_KD_00.00.01.01_1565990138670.png_7598049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PLANO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRAILER"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Plano%20ISD%20Presser%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_16.01.21.07_1565995395849.png_7598469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Plano ISD Presser El Paso football game"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424200161-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_20190817032430"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/V_PLANO%20SENIOR%20EL%20PASO%20FOOTBALL%20GAME%20CANELED%204A_KD_00.00.01.01_1565990138670.png_7598049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="PLANO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRAILER"/> </figure> on" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/high-school/football-game-between-plano-senior-hs-el-pasos-eastwood-hs-to-be-played-at-the-star";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424200161" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424200161' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/football-game-between-plano-el-paso-high-schools-canceled-due-to-safety-concerns"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/10/08/football_1475944823612_2147763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Game between Plano, El Paso high schools canceled</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>A football game between Plano Senior High School and Eastwood High School in El Paso is back on after being cancelled by Plano ISD officials over “safety concerns.”</p> <p>Plano ISD announced Friday that the game would take place on Sept. 5 at The Star in Frisco. The game was cancelled in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso by a recent PSHS graduate.</p> <p>Plano ISD said on Thursday, in announcing the cancellation, that it wanted to “prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities,” and determined that the game was happening too soon after the mass shooting. On Friday, officials in Plano didn’t directly answer questions about those initial safety concerns and would only say a “unique” set of circumstances surrounded the game.</p> <p>“At the end of the day it is on me to make a decision about safety and security and I hope that is what the community wants from their superintendent,” said Plano ISD superintendent Sara Bonser. “That is what I will do and it is not popular and people will interpret that in many ways, but it was never intended as an insult or any way to make kids feel bad.”</p> <p>The Ysleta ISD superintendent held a press conference shortly after Plano ISD’s and said he got a call earlier this week from Plano ISD about concerns with having enough law enforcement to cover the fans that would show up.</p> <p>“Thank you again to everybody who reached out with offers of support and help,” said Ysleta ISD superintendent Xavier De La Torre. “Peace and unity will guide this district and fear will be left behind.”</p> <p>The decision by Plano officials had been condemned by politicians in both regions of the state and by members of the community in El Paso and Plano. A petition started by a PSHS student to reinstate the game had already gotten more than 500 signatures in less than 24 hours.</p> <p>Plano ISD said public pressure did not have anything to do with the change. Officials said they didn’t have a viable alternate stadium to safely host the game until Friday when Frisco ISD offered the use of the Ford Center at The Star. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"High School" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409746" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More High School Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/football-game-between-plano-el-paso-high-schools-canceled-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools canceled due to ‘safety concerns'" data-articleId="423995714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 4's Blake Hanson reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools canceled due to ‘safety concerns'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 06:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A football game between high schools in Plano and El Paso set to be played next month has been canceled because of “safety concerns” following the recent mass shooting in El Paso.</p><p>The game between Plano Senior High and Ysleta ISD’s Eastwood High, which is located in El Paso, was set for September 6.</p><p>This would have been the second straight year the two teams played each other. Last year, the game was played in Plano, and the Wildcats were set to host again for this year’s matchup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions" title="Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas, doesn't answer Baylor questions" data-articleId="422356863" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas, doesn't answer Baylor questions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Art Briles was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal.</p><p>Briles is now coaching at Mount Vernon, a school just off Interstate 30 in East Texas between Dallas and the Arkansas line. He hasn't coached high school in 20 years, after winning four state championships in Stephenville.</p><p>While expressing his gratitude about being back in Texas, the 63-year-old Briles didn't discuss his time at Baylor or departure from the school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/new-guidelines-changing-how-schools-treat-on-the-field-injuries" title="New guidelines changing how Texas schools treat on-the-field injuries" data-articleId="419971554" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Irving_team_doctors_get_training_for_spo_0_7544408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Irving_team_doctors_get_training_for_spo_0_7544408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Irving_team_doctors_get_training_for_spo_0_7544408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Irving_team_doctors_get_training_for_spo_0_7544408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Irving_team_doctors_get_training_for_spo_0_7544408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coaches and doctors are getting an update just in case of an emergency." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New guidelines changing how Texas schools treat on-the-field injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 01:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New state guidelines are changing how schools in North Texas respond to sports injuries, even saving lives.</p><p>Training starts Wednesday in Irving at Nimitz High School. It’s a team effort by Irving ISD, Irving Fire, UT Southwestern and Scottish Rite to have an emergency action plan in place.</p><p>Coaches and physicians are training for on-the-field injuries – concussions and spinal cord injuries. A new state mandate also requires them to learn how to “Stop the Bleed.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fort-worth-convenience-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_20190817032840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD hunts for W. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Peter&#x20;Fonda&#x20;poses&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;prior&#x20;the&#x20;opening&#x20;ceremony&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Guadalajara&#x20;International&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;in&#x20;March&#x20;of&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;Hernandez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/steamy-summer-continues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steamy Summer Continues</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 