fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Art Briles makes his return to coaching in Texas Art Briles makes his return to coaching in Texas data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426465089.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var It's the start of high school football season in Texas, and for former Baylor head football coach, Art Briles, it's also a new beginning. a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426465089_426467722_174532";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426467722","video":"600432","title":"Art%20Briles%20makes%20his%20return%20to%20coaching%20in%20Texas","caption":"It%27s%20the%20start%20of%20high%20school%20football%20season%20in%20Texas%2C%20and%20for%20former%20Baylor%20head%20football%20coach%2C%20Art%20Briles%2C%20it%E2%80%99s%20also%20a%20new%20beginning.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FArt_Briles_makes_his_return_to_coaching__0_7628350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FArt_Briles_makes_his_return_to_coaching_in_Texas_600432_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-school%2Fart-briles-makes-his-return-to-coaching-in-texas"}},"createDate":"Aug Aug 30 2019 10:21PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426465089_426467722_174532",video:"600432",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Art_Briles_makes_his_return_to_coaching__0_7628350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520the%2520start%2520of%2520high%2520school%2520football%2520season%2520in%2520Texas%252C%2520and%2520for%2520former%2520Baylor%2520head%2520football%2520coach%252C%2520Art%2520Briles%252C%2520it%25E2%2580%2599s%2520also%2520a%2520new%2520beginning.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Art_Briles_makes_his_return_to_coaching_in_Texas_600432_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Art%20Briles%20makes%20his%20return%20to%20coaching%20in%20Texas-426467722",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-school%2Fart-briles-makes-his-return-to-coaching-in-texas"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 30 2019 10:07PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 10:21PM CDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 10:23PM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426465089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426465089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_ART BRILES MOUNT VERNON FIRST GAME 9P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.00.55.14_1567220799549.png_7628239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426465089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_ART BRILES MOUNT VERNON FIRST GAME 9P_00.00.55.14_1567220799549.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426465089-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; Briles makes his return to coaching in Texas" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/high-school/art-briles-makes-his-return-to-coaching-in-texas";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426465089" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BONHAM, Texas</strong> - It's the start of high school football season in Texas, and for former Baylor head football coach, Art Briles, it’s also a new beginning.</p> <p>Briles was fired three years ago amid a sexual assault scandal, in which he was accused of covering up the crimes of some of his players.</p> <p>He denies those accusations.</p> <p>This year, Mount Vernon ISD hired Briles to be the head coach of their high school football team.</p> <p>On Friday, Briles and his team went to Bonham for their first game of the season, and first under Briles' leadership.</p> <p>Mount Vernon fans made the nearly two hour drive to support their team.</p> <p>In his return to coaching football in Texas, all eyes were on Briles, though some at the game Friday said they had no issue with him getting a second chance at coaching.</p> <p>[REPORTER: “Coach, first game, how do you feel?”] “A lot of emotions. Just very grateful. Very hopeful and proud of the way our players got to this point. So a lot of deep emotions running through me right now,” Briles responded.</p> <p>When Briles was named the new head coach at Mount Vernon, it was met with mixed feelings.</p> <p>Briles was fired from Baylor in 2015 after allegations of a cover-up involving allegations of sexual assault involving at least 17 players under Briles’ watch. </p> <p>“It’s a blessing to have him,” said Ricky Bates, who is the grandfather of one of the players. “Our kids love him. They think the world of the entire coaching staff.”</p> <p>Some Mount Vernon parents said they believe Briles deserves a second chance.</p> <p>“They don’t think about nothing that happened and I don’t either. You are a good coach. It doesn’t take away from your skill. Whatever happens, happens. We all go through things in life. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"High School" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409746" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More High School Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/high-school/back-in-texas-briles-returns-to-coaching-in-the-world-of-high-school-football" title="Back in Texas, Art Briles returns to coaching in the world of high school football" data-articleId="425650541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Back in Texas, Art Briles returns to coaching in the world of high school football</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MOUNT VERNON, Texas (AP) - In a small East Texas community, a few blocks from a quaint town square, Art Briles is coaching football again on American soil.</p><p>He is some 200 miles and seemingly a lifetime away from Baylor, the school he led to the doorstep of the College Football Playoff five years ago and the school that fired him three years ago in the wake of a sprawling sexual assault scandal he has insisted he handled correctly. After going to Europe when job opportunities in the Canadian Football League and a Mississippi college dried up, Briles is back - sort of.</p><p>He will be under the Friday night lights in Mount Vernon, population 2,750, and on humble fields in a handful of otherwise quiet, Class 3A towns into early November.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-school/football-game-between-plano-senior-hs-el-pasos-eastwood-hs-to-be-played-at-the-star" title="Football game between Plano Senior H.S., El Paso's Eastwood H.S. to be played at The Star" data-articleId="424200161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Football_game_between_Plano_Senior_H_S___0_7599189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Plano, El Paso Eastwood football game back on" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Football game between Plano Senior H.S., El Paso's Eastwood H.S. to be played at The Star</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A football game between Plano Senior High School and Eastwood High School in El Paso is back on after being cancelled by Plano ISD officials over “safety concerns.”</p><p>Plano ISD announced Friday that the game would take place on Sept. 5 at The Star in Frisco. The game was cancelled in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso by a recent PSHS graduate.</p><p>Plano ISD said on Thursday, in announcing the cancellation, that it wanted to “prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities,” and determined that the game was happening too soon after the mass shooting. On Friday, officials in Plano didn’t directly answer questions about those initial safety concerns and would only say a “unique” set of circumstances surrounded the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/football-game-between-plano-el-paso-high-schools-canceled-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools canceled due to ‘safety concerns'" data-articleId="423995714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Football_game_between_Plano__El_Paso_hig_0_7596640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 4's Blake Hanson reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools canceled due to ‘safety concerns'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 06:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A football game between high schools in Plano and El Paso set to be played next month has been canceled because of “safety concerns” following the recent mass shooting in El Paso.</p><p>The game between Plano Senior High and Ysleta ISD’s Eastwood High, which is located in El Paso, was set for September 6.</p><p>This would have been the second straight year the two teams played each other. Last year, the game was played in Plano, and the Wildcats were set to host again for this year’s matchup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-school/art-briles-makes-his-return-to-coaching-in-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_ART BRILES MOUNT VERNON FIRST GAME 9P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Art Briles makes his return to coaching in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-satellites-provide-3-d-view-of-hurricane-dorians-clouds-from-space-as-storm-strengthens" > <h3>NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian's clouds from space as storm strengthens</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nasa-satellites-provide-3-d-view-of-hurricane-dorians-clouds-from-space-as-storm-strengthens" data-title="NASA satellites create 3-D view of Dorian's clouds" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nasa-satellites-provide-3-d-view-of-hurricane-dorians-clouds-from-space-as-storm-strengthens" addthis:title="NASA satellites create 3-D view of Dorian's clouds" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/gov-abbott-holds-first-meeting-with-domestic-terrorism-task-force" > <h3>Gov. Abbott holds first meeting with Domestic Terrorism Task Force</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/gov-abbott-holds-first-meeting-with-domestic-terrorism-task-force" data-title="Abbott holds first meeting of Domestic Terrorism.." class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/gov-abbott-holds-first-meeting-with-domestic-terrorism-task-force" addthis:title="Abbott holds first meeting of Domestic Terrorism.." > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/northern-lights-to-illuminate-night-sky-in-some-parts-of-us-over-labor-day-weekend" > <h3>Northern lights to illuminate night sky in some parts of US over Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/trending/northern-lights-to-illuminate-night-sky-in-some-parts-of-us-over-labor-day-weekend" data-title="Northern lights to illuminate the sky" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/trending/northern-lights-to-illuminate-night-sky-in-some-parts-of-us-over-labor-day-weekend" addthis:title="Northern lights to illuminate the sky" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-school/art-briles-makes-his-return-to-coaching-in-texas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P_ART%20BRILES%20MOUNT%20VERNON%20FIRST%20GAME%209P_00.01.45.01_1567220799735.png_7628240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Art Briles makes his return to coaching in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-given-life-sentence-for-2018-murder-in-carrollton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man given life sentence for 2018 murder in Carrollton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-police-search-for-man-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-off-porch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth police search for man caught on camera stealing package off porch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-for-fallen-forth-worth-police-officer-returns-to-north-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_HANK%20NAVA%20CAR%206P_00.00.19.10_1567212570048.png_7627977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_HANK%20NAVA%20CAR%206P_00.00.19.10_1567212570048.png_7627977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_HANK%20NAVA%20CAR%206P_00.00.19.10_1567212570048.png_7627977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_HANK%20NAVA%20CAR%206P_00.00.19.10_1567212570048.png_7627977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_HANK%20NAVA%20CAR%206P_00.00.19.10_1567212570048.png_7627977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial for fallen Forth Worth police officer returns to North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-satellites-provide-3-d-view-of-hurricane-dorians-clouds-from-space-as-storm-strengthens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/NASA_satellite_creates_3D_map_of_Dorians-5d696a4521f15d0001258ffb_1_Aug_31_2019_24_17_43_poster_1567211670403_7628023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/NASA_satellite_creates_3D_map_of_Dorians-5d696a4521f15d0001258ffb_1_Aug_31_2019_24_17_43_poster_1567211670403_7628023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/NASA_satellite_creates_3D_map_of_Dorians-5d696a4521f15d0001258ffb_1_Aug_31_2019_24_17_43_poster_1567211670403_7628023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/NASA_satellite_creates_3D_map_of_Dorians-5d696a4521f15d0001258ffb_1_Aug_31_2019_24_17_43_poster_1567211670403_7628023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/NASA_satellite_creates_3D_map_of_Dorians-5d696a4521f15d0001258ffb_1_Aug_31_2019_24_17_43_poster_1567211670403_7628023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Artist&#x20;concept&#x20;of&#x20;NASA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;CloudSat&#x20;spacecraft&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;satellite&#x20;which&#x20;was&#x20;able&#x20;to&#x20;map&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;clouds&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x2f;JPL&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian's clouds from space as storm strengthens</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 