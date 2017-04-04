Fort Worth basketball coach Robert Hughes named to Basketball Hall of Fame

Retired Fort Worth coach Robert Hughes, Sr. is now officially among the elite in the game of basketball.

Coach Hughes was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame, a national honor with fanfare that started during college basketball's Final Four weekend in Arizona.

When Hughes found out that he had made the Hall of Fame, he said, “Hot dang and hallelujah.” It was his third time to be considered for the hall.

"I knew I had to always remain silent. So my answer was always, if I don't win it, I'm still the guy from Stop Six, Texas and nothing will change,” Hughes said.

Hughes won 1333 games as a coach during a decades-long career that lasted until his 2005 retirement from coaching the flying Wildcats of Dunbar High School.

This past Final Four weekend in Arizona, he stood with his 2017 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame class -- including the likes of NBA legend Tracy McGrady and WNBA great Rebecca Lobos. During one moment he got congrats from NBA legend and broadcast analyst Charles Barkley.

The formal Hall of Fame induction begins Sept. 7 in Springfield, Mass.

Coach Hughes, 88, has a birthday next month and said he's not so hot about flying on airplanes anymore -- but this is a trip he will gear up for and make.