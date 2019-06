The Dallas XFL team hosted a summer showcase Friday to evaluate potential players.

More than 100 showed off their skills at Maverick Stadium in Arlington with about one year before the league begins play in spring 2020.

Each of the invited players had experience in the NFL, other pro football leagues or they have recently completed their college eligibility.

The league commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck was at Friday's showcase along with XFL Dallas General Manager and Coach Bob Stoops. The former Oklahoma head coach ran players through a series of drills, evaluating who could be added to the team’s roster.

"We want to get the best players. In my success at Oklahoma, it wasn't me it was the players,” Stoops said. “So the end of the day I'd love to have a flavor of local players, but you need the best players in their positions because it is going to be competitive.”

The XFL returns next year with eight teams. The Dallas-based franchise will play home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington – the soon-to-be former home of the Texas Rangers.