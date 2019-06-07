< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> refusing to kiss"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss">Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kelley Alert: Texas governor authorizes adult missing person alert system"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults">Kelley Alert: Texas governor authorizes adult missing person alert system</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/a-closer-look-at-the-40-murders-in-dallas-last-month"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A closer look at the 40 murders in Dallas in May 2019"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/a-closer-look-at-the-40-murders-in-dallas-last-month">A closer look at the 40 murders in Dallas in May 2019</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/on-our-way-to-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="On Our Way to Summer..."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/on-our-way-to-summer">On Our Way to Summer...</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss">Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults">Kelley Alert: Texas governor authorizes adult missing person alert system</a></li> <li><a <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story411448767" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411448767" data-article-version="1.0">Dallas XFL team evaluates players at showcase event</h1> </header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411448767.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411448767");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="XFL DALLAS SUMMER SHOWCASE group"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.00.15.10_1559947487612.png_7365416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bob Stoops XFL DALLAS SUMMER SHOWCASE"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411448767-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="XFL DALLAS SUMMER SHOWCASE group"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.00.15.10_1559947487612.png_7365416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Bob Stoops XFL DALLAS SUMMER SHOWCASE"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411448767" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The Dallas XFL team hosted a summer showcase Friday to evaluate potential players.</p><p>More than 100 showed off their skills at Maverick Stadium in Arlington with about one year before the league begins play in spring 2020.</p><p>Each of the invited players had experience in the NFL, other pro football leagues or they have recently completed their college eligibility.</p><p>The league commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck was at Friday's showcase along with XFL Dallas General Manager and Coach Bob Stoops. The former Oklahoma head coach ran players through a series of drills, evaluating who could be added to the team’s roster.</p><p>"We want to get the best players. In my success at Oklahoma, it wasn't me it was the players,” Stoops said. “So the end of the day I'd love to have a flavor of local players, but you need the best players in their positions because it is going to be competitive.”</p><p>The XFL returns next year with eight teams. More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/mavs-to-play-regular-season-game-in-mexico-city" title="Mavs to play regular season game in Mexico City" > data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/28/V-MAVS%20VS%2C%20PACERS%20TEASE%204A_00.00.17.12_1551387197022.png_6837397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mavs to play regular season game in Mexico City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MEXICO CITY (AP) - The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.</p><p>The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.</p><p>The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It's the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/davis-error-helps-rangers-to-4-3-win-over-banged-up-orioles" title="Davis' error helps Rangers to 4-3 win over banged-up Orioles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/rangers%20vs%20orioles_1559881433997.PNG_7362568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/rangers%20vs%20orioles_1559881433997.PNG_7362568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/rangers%20vs%20orioles_1559881433997.PNG_7362568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/rangers%20vs%20orioles_1559881433997.PNG_7362568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/rangers%20vs%20orioles_1559881433997.PNG_7362568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Davis' error helps Rangers to 4-3 win over banged-up Orioles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Delino DeShields' single led to a key error by Chris Davis during his first game in right field in almost three years, and the Texas Rangers beat the banged-up Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Thursday night.</p><p>Davis volunteered to play right a day after three Baltimore teammates exited a 12-inning loss to the Rangers because of injuries. Then the Orioles lost another player when left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. crashed into the wall just as he caught a fly ball by Rougned Odor not long after a 13-minute rain delay.</p><p>Smith tried to stay in the game, grounding out for the final out of the fifth after his inning-ending catch in the fourth. He tried to play defense in the bottom of the fifth, but was unable to continue before the inning started.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/us-prepares-to-defend-women-s-world-cup-title" title="U.S. prepares to defend Women's World Cup title" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/U_S__Women_s_team_prepares_to_defend_Wor_0_7358887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/U_S__Women_s_team_prepares_to_defend_Wor_0_7358887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/U_S__Women_s_team_prepares_to_defend_Wor_0_7358887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/U_S__Women_s_team_prepares_to_defend_Wor_0_7358887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/U_S__Women_s_team_prepares_to_defend_Wor_0_7358887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day talks to FOX Sports announcer JP Dellacamera and analyst Aly Wagner." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. prepares to defend Women's World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. women's national soccer team is out to win a fourth World Cup in France. Good Day talks to FOX Sports play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera and game analyst Aly Wagner about the tournament that kicks off tomorrow on FOX 4 and FS One.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A double-decker bus in London is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_20150905025151-407693-407693-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kelley Alert: Texas governor authorizes adult missing person alert system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-closer-look-at-the-40-murders-in-dallas-last-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dallas police officer car unit"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A closer look at the 40 murders in Dallas in May 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/on-our-way-to-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On Our Way to Summer...</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kelley Alert: Texas governor authorizes adult missing person alert system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mckinney-councilman-cleared-of-domestic-abuse-charge-by-grand-jury" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/23/P-MCKINNEY%20COUNCILMAN%20ARREST%209P_00.00.10.23_1527127022819.png_5574841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/23/P-MCKINNEY%20COUNCILMAN%20ARREST%209P_00.00.10.23_1527127022819.png_5574841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/23/P-MCKINNEY%20COUNCILMAN%20ARREST%209P_00.00.10.23_1527127022819.png_5574841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/23/P-MCKINNEY%20COUNCILMAN%20ARREST%209P_00.00.10.23_1527127022819.png_5574841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/23/P-MCKINNEY%20COUNCILMAN%20ARREST%209P_00.00.10.23_1527127022819.png_5574841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McKinney councilman cleared of domestic abuse charge by grand jury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dallas-xfl-team-evaluates-players-at-showcase-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/S-XFL%20SUMMER%20SHOWCASE%205P_00.01.44.02_1559947487852.png_7365417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas XFL team evaluates players at showcase event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fired-fort-worth-police-chief-suing-the-city-for-1-million" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fired Fort Worth police chief suing the city for $1 million</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas">Texas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> 