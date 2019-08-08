< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years">‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version">27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses">Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting">Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years">‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version">27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses">Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting">Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/attorneys-to-discuss-issue-involved-in-amber-guyger-murder-trial">Attorneys to discuss issue involved in Amber Guyger murder trial</a></li> <li><a Dallas Cowboys DE Robert Quinn given 2 game suspension

Posted Aug 08 2019 03:07PM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:36PM CDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dallas Cowboys DE Robert Quinn given 2 game suspension&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/dallas-cowboys-de-robert-quinn-given-2-game-suspension" data-title="Dallas Cowboys DE Robert Quinn given 2 game suspension" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/dallas-cowboys-de-robert-quinn-given-2-game-suspension" addthis:title="Dallas Cowboys DE Robert Quinn given 2 game suspension"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422894624.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422894624");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422894624-422892264"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OXNARD, CA - JULY 27: Defensive end Robert Quinn (58) of the Dallas Cowboys laughs during training camp on July 27, 2019, at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>OXNARD, CA - JULY 27: Defensive end Robert Quinn (58) of the Dallas Cowboys laughs during training camp on July 27, 2019, at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422894624-422892264" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Robert%20Quinn_1565294603115.jpg_7581855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OXNARD, CA - JULY 27: Defensive end Robert Quinn (58) of the Dallas Cowboys laughs during training camp on July 27, 2019, at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>OXNARD, CA - JULY 27: Defensive end Robert Quinn (58) of the Dallas Cowboys laughs during training camp on July 27, 2019, at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Quinn, who was acquired from the Dolphins in March for a 2020 sixth-round pick and given a one-year deal for $8 million, is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

He fractured his left hand in practice at training camp earlier this week, and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason.

He can return to the active roster after the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the Redskins.

Quinn's agent tweeted out a statement, and said this has to do with medication Quinn took for seizures. Sean Kiernan said Quinn tested positive for probenecid, which he claimed was used to mask steroid use in the 80s and 90s.</p><p>An investigation into the failed test showed that when pharmacists filled Quinn's seizure medication, they filled a prescription for probenecid just before. His agent believes that's when Quinn's medication became contaminated.</p><p>Furthermore, Kiernan added that Quinn tested at levels of 0.17 and 0.34 ng/mL of probenecid in his system. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cowboys rookie RB Pollard rises quickly with Elliott missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Tony Pollard tried not to make too much out of what it meant for the rookie Dallas running back with Ezekiel Elliott away from training camp while seeking a new contract from the Cowboys.</p><p>Drafted in the fourth round with the idea of possibly being a more potent backup to the two-time NFL rushing champion, Pollard has risen to the top of the depth chart if practices at camp are any indication. And the former Memphis running back has impressed the right people.</p><p>"One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp," star quarterback Dak Prescott said. "The things that he's been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He's making plays. And he's really an intelligent dude."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cowboys-jerry-jones-foundation-donating-50-000-to-el-paso-shooting-victims" title="Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Foundation donating $50,000 to El Paso shooting victims" data-articleId="422709945" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/05/30/S-JERRY%20JONES%20SITDOWN%206P_00.00.03.29_1496183595388_3397080_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/05/30/S-JERRY%20JONES%20SITDOWN%206P_00.00.03.29_1496183595388_3397080_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/05/30/S-JERRY%20JONES%20SITDOWN%206P_00.00.03.29_1496183595388_3397080_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/05/30/S-JERRY%20JONES%20SITDOWN%206P_00.00.03.29_1496183595388_3397080_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/05/30/S-JERRY%20JONES%20SITDOWN%206P_00.00.03.29_1496183595388_3397080_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Foundation donating $50,000 to El Paso shooting victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following the recent mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 and injured dozens others , the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys will be donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.</p><p>The NFL Foundation, which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson serves as the Chair, will also donate $50,000 to the cause.</p><p>MORE: Texans band together across the state to remember those lost in the shootings in El Paso and Dayton</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/despite-talk-cowboys-haven-t-replaced-safeties-woods-heath" title="Despite talk, Cowboys haven't replaced safeties Woods, Heath" data-articleId="422751091" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/xavier%20woods_1565236708808.PNG_7580575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/xavier%20woods_1565236708808.PNG_7580575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/xavier%20woods_1565236708808.PNG_7580575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/xavier%20woods_1565236708808.PNG_7580575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/xavier%20woods_1565236708808.PNG_7580575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Despite talk, Cowboys haven't replaced safeties Woods, Heath</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Xavier Woods was always ready with a reminder for Jerry Jones when he saw the Dallas owner and general manager during an offseason filled with talk about whether the Cowboys were adding a safety.</p><p>"I'd run into him and he said, 'Why are you so worried about safety? Got me back there. Why is everybody worried about a safety? I can do it,'" Jones recalled the third-year player saying.</p><p>After so much talk about signing Earl Thomas (the free agent chose Baltimore) and using a high draft pick on a safety (the Cowboys finally got a sixth-rounder in Donovan Wilson), Woods and Jeff Heath are still the starters with the season opener a month away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 96-year-old woman is shown holding hands with a stranger sitting next to her on her first flight in 15 years. (Photo credit: Megan Ashley via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Wilkerson with his beloved pit bull. (Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson-Weaver via Facebook)" title="Josh Wilkerson Banner 2_1565307406005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_MILITARY JOB FAIR 5P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_EL PASO SHOOTING SUSPECT LATEST 5P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Wilkerson&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;beloved&#x20;pit&#x20;bull&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Erin&#x20;Wilson-Weaver&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/post-malone-announces-2nd-annual-posty-fest-will-be-held-at-at-t-stadium" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/21/post%20malone_1534905613459.png_5955655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/21/post%20malone_1534905613459.png_5955655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/21/post%20malone_1534905613459.png_5955655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/21/post%20malone_1534905613459.png_5955655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/21/post%20malone_1534905613459.png_5955655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Post Malone announces 2nd annual Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/attorneys-to-discuss-issue-involved-in-amber-guyger-murder-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/08/V-AMBER%20GUYGER%20HEARING%206A_00.00.01.17_1546971718599.png_6602108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attorneys to discuss issue involved in Amber Guyger murder trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 