- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly meet with the NFL commissioner about his bad behavior in May.

It's not the first time Zeke has been called to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. This time, the two have a meeting scheduled in New York Tuesday because of an incident that was caught on camera.

Back in May, he had a confrontation with a security guard at a Las Vegas concert. It was widely reported he got close to the guard, eventually bumping him and making him fall.

Elliott was briefly detained but not charged or arrested.

He could still face punishment if Goodell decides that violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 when a league investigation concluded he violated the same policy. His ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence but he was never charged by police.

His punishment for the Las Vegas incident could come as either a fine or suspension.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he didn't see anything that would change Elliott's status with the team.