Zeke Elliott to meet with NFL commissioner about Las Vegas incident addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/zeke-elliott-to-meet-with-nfl-commissioner-about-las-vegas-incident" addthis:title="Zeke Elliott to meet with NFL commissioner about Las Vegas incident"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415836438.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415836438");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415836438-409344706"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415836438-409344706" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:16AM CDT commissioner about his bad behavior in May.</p><p>It's not the first time Zeke has been called to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. This time, the two have a meeting scheduled in New York Tuesday because of an incident that was caught on camera.</p><p>Back in May, he had a confrontation with a security guard at a Las Vegas concert. It was widely reported he got close to the guard, eventually bumping him and making him fall.</p><p>Elliott was briefly detained but not charged or arrested.</p><p>He could still face punishment if Goodell decides that violated the league's personal conduct policy.</p><p>Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 when a league investigation concluded he violated the same policy. More Cowboys Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Josh_Brent_back_in_jail_after_Sunday___s_0_7462062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Josh Brent back in jail after Sunday's arrest in Coppell</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent returned to the Dallas County jail after being arrested over the weekend in Coppell.</p><p>Brent was taken to the Dallas County jail Monday afternoon. There is now new trouble for the one-time Cowboy who was sentenced to ten years of probation after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that happened seven years ago.</p><p>Brent was being held in jail on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of felony assault of a public servant and misdemeanor resisting arrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-cowboy-josh-brent-arrested-for-public-intoxication" title="Former Cowboy Josh Brent arrested for public intoxication" data-articleId="415602569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Cowboy Josh Brent arrested for public intoxication</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication Sunday afternoon, and police had to use a Taser on him to take him into custody.</p><p>Brent, who currently serves as a scout for the Cowboys, was previously convicted for intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown in 2012.</p><p>MORE: Josh Brent testifies in civil trial about drunk driving death of Dallas Cowboys player</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/dallas-cowboys-announce-2019-training-camp-schedule" title="Dallas Cowboys announce 2019 training camp schedule" data-articleId="415082023" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/09/V-COWBOYS%20JAYLON%20WORK%206P_00.00.05.14_1533834334272.png_5911843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/09/V-COWBOYS%20JAYLON%20WORK%206P_00.00.05.14_1533834334272.png_5911843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/09/V-COWBOYS%20JAYLON%20WORK%206P_00.00.05.14_1533834334272.png_5911843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/09/V-COWBOYS%20JAYLON%20WORK%206P_00.00.05.14_1533834334272.png_5911843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/09/V-COWBOYS%20JAYLON%20WORK%206P_00.00.05.14_1533834334272.png_5911843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys announce 2019 training camp schedule</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Cowboys have released their practice schedule for 2019 training camp in Oxnard, Calif. It will be the eighth consecutive year the Cowboys will hold training camp in Oxnard. Camp will last nearly three weeks in California.</p><p>Thursday, July 25 Team arrives in California</p><p>Friday, July 26 “State of the Cowboys” opening press conference</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span Featured Videos title="Fort_Hood__Hug_Lady__honored_with_plaque_0_20190701224914-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fort Hood "Hug Lady" honored with plaque at Gray Airfield</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-stranger-things-star-david-harbour-talks-about-season-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/David_Harbour_talks_about__Stranger_Thin_0_7464739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="David_Harbour_talks_about__Stranger_Thin_0_20190702140636"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Stranger Things' star David Harbour talks about season 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tmz-jussie-smollett-nike-s-betsy-ross-shoes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_20190702140918"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TMZ: Jussie Smollett, Nike's Betsy Ross shoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/addison-pd-investigating-possible-murder-of-elderly-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/V_ADDISON%20APT%20ELDERLY%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206a_00.00.00.11_1562070669446.png_7464305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_ADDISON APT ELDERLY DEATH INVESTIGATION 6a_00.00.00.11_1562070669446.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Addison PD investigating "possible murder" of elderly woman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/David_Harbour_talks_about__Stranger_Thin_0_7464739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/David_Harbour_talks_about__Stranger_Thin_0_7464739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/David_Harbour_talks_about__Stranger_Thin_0_7464739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Stranger Things' star David Harbour talks about season 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tmz-jussie-smollett-nike-s-betsy-ross-shoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/TMZ__Jussie_Smollett__Nike_s_Besty_Ross__0_7464754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TMZ: Jussie Smollett, Nike's Betsy Ross shoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/pineapple-express-hot-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pineapple Express Hot Dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-ordered-to-halt-removal-of-confederate-monument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas ordered to halt removal of Confederate monument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cowboys/zeke-elliott-to-meet-with-nfl-commissioner-about-las-vegas-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zeke Elliott to meet with NFL commissioner about Las Vegas incident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More News
Weather
Only On FOX 4
Sports
About Us href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div 