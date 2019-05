- The Dallas Cowboys are back at off-season workouts and one player has the attention of fans and coaches – All-Pro center Travis Frederick.

Frederick missed all of last season because of an auto-immune disorder that caused intense pain and weakened parts of his body.

Wednesday he was back on the field for a workout. And while still not going all out, he hopes to be ready for training camp in July.

“It’s really interesting because there are two ways to look at it. There’s the way that says when something's taken away from you, you didn’t realize what you had until it’s gone. And I believe that’s the case and I did gain a little bit of appreciation for what that was. But it also gives you an opportunity to look at it in the eye and say this might really be the end. Am I happy with what I put on film? Am I happy what I’ve done in the community? Am I happy with where I am as a player? And I got a chance to evaluate that over a long season of evaluation and I do feel good about that,” Frederick said.

The Cowboys wrap up what are called organized team activities Thursday.

The team will take a few days off and be back at it Monday.