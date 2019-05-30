< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement">Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant">Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas">NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement">Congressman Burgess discusses immigration enforcement</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant">Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas">NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/quiet-thursdayfor-now-">Quiet Thursday...For Now!</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/recipes/earl-grey-milk-tea-wtapioca">Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409788366" data-article-version="1.0">Travis Frederick back on the field for Cowboys workouts</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/travis-frederick-back-on-the-field-for-cowboys-workouts">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> And while still not going all out, he hopes to be ready for training camp in July.</p><p>“It’s really interesting because there are two ways to look at it. There’s the way that says when something's taken away from you, you didn’t realize what you had until it’s gone. And I believe that’s the case and I did gain a little bit of appreciation for what that was. But it also gives you an opportunity to look at it in the eye and say this might really be the end. Am I happy with what I put on film? Am I happy what I’ve done in the community? Am I happy with where I am as a player? <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Cowboys Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <h4>Reports: NFL will likely review Zeke's Vegas incident</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may have to answer to the NFL for his behavior at a Las Vegas concert.</p><p>Zeke ended up in handcuffs last weekend after he appeared to shove a security guard. It was all captured on video that was shared on the TMZ website.</p><p>But, TMZ reported the guard declined to press charges. Zeke was never arrested and he was back in Dallas for a youth event the next day.</p> <h4>Jones not concerned about Zeke's latest run-in with security guard</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:54AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not all that upset about running back Ezekiel Elliott's run-in with a security guard.</p><p>Jones and his management team met with reporters for a groundbreaking ceremony. As soon as he put the shovel down, he was questioned about the incident in Las Vegas.</p><p>TMZ published a video from a Las Vegas music festival last weekend showing Elliott appearing to use his forearm to shove a security guard.</p> <h4>Cowboys' Jaylon Smith earns college degree</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:01PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:33PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith kept a promise to his mother and got his degree from the University of Notre Dame.</p><p>The Cowboys drafted Smith in 2016 as he was recovering from a knee injury. He was the starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.</p><p>He took on 21 credits in his final semester while also fitting in off-season workouts. He now has his bachelor's degree in film and television.</p> Burgess discusses immigration enforcement" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/congressman-burgess-discusses-immigration-enforcement" addthis:title="US Rep. Burgess discusses immigration enforcement" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" > <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" data-title="Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" addthis:title="Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" > <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" data-title="NWS to survey tornado damage in North Texas" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" addthis:title="NWS to survey tornado damage in North Texas" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" data-title="Photos of pair suspected of dismembering father" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" addthis:title="Photos of pair suspected of dismembering father" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-fake-dea-agents-went-to-pearland-home-claiming-to-have-search-warrant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/fakedea_1559224631247_7329621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pearland&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-to-survey-damage-from-several-reported-tornadoes-in-north-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Reported%20tornado%20at%20Cedar%20Creek%20Country%20Club_1559177306098.png_7326944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reported&#x20;tornado&#x20;in&#x20;Kemp&#x20;near&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Creek&#x20;Country&#x20;Club&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Brandon&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS to survey damage from several reported tornadoes in North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie&#x20;Ching&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Douglas&#x20;Lomas&#x20;are&#x20;being&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;Virgnia&#x20;after&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;Ching&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;father&#x2c;&#x20;Benedict&#x20;Ching&#x20;of&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Loundon&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/quiet-thursdayfor-now-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Quiet_Thursday___For_Now__0_7329235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quiet Thursday...For Now!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-muddles-waters-over-russia-election-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;bids&#x20;farewell&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;troops&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Elmendorf-Richardson&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;boards&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;in&#x20;Anchorage&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump muddles waters over Russia election help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 