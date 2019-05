- Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may have to answer to the NFL for his behavior at a Las Vegas concert.

Zeke ended up in handcuffs last weekend after he appeared to shove a security guard. It was all captured on video that was shared on the TMZ website.

But, TMZ reported the guard declined to press charges. Zeke was never arrested and he was back in Dallas for a youth event the next day.

Now the NFL is trying to determine if the incident violated the conditions of Zeke’s previous suspension.

A source in the NFL’s executive branch reportedly told Yahoo Sports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will likely look into the incident considering Zeke’s past.

Two years ago, the Pro Bowl running back was suspended six games because his girlfriend accused him of abuse.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn’t see anything that would change Zeke’s status with the team.

Last month, the team pick up his fifth-year option, keeping him in Dallas through 2020.