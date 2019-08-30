< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427107449" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427107449" data-article-version="1.0">Reports: Ezekiel Elliott headed back to Dallas as negotiations continue on new deal</h1>
</header> back to Dallas as negotiations continue on new deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/reports-ezekiel-elliott-headed-back-to-dallas-as-negotiations-continue-on-new-deal" addthis:title="Reports: Ezekiel Elliott headed back to Dallas as negotiations continue on new deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427107449.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427107449");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427107449-426345119"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427107449-426345119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX4News.com Staff
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:50AM CDT</span></p> cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Game week arrives for Cowboys, still without Zeke</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-cowboys-close-to-finalizing-contact-extension-with-ezekiel-elliott"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Report: Cowboys close to extension with Zeke</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jerry-jones-dallas-cowboys-prepping-to-play-without-ezekiel-elliott"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jerry Jones: Cowboys prepping to play without Zeke</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jerry-jones-says-no-deadline-on-contract-talks-with-ezekiel-elliott-as-regular-season-approaches"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/06/Elliott_1509992150746_4475607_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jerry Jones: No deadline on Zeke contract talks</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/elliott-s-holdout-clouds-high-hopes-for-cowboys"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Elliott's holdout clouds high hopes for Cowboys</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-cowboys-offer-to-ezekiel-elliott-would-make-him-second-highest-paid-running-back-in-nfl"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Report: Cowboys make offer to Ezekiel Elliott</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/agent-ezekiel-elliott-not-pleased-by-jerry-jones-zeke-who-joke"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Agent: Zeke not pleased by ‘Zeke who?' joke</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The month-long holdout of Ezekiel Elliott could be coming to an end as multiple reports have the running back returning to Dallas on Tuesday in anticipation of a deal getting done.</p><p><a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27527411/jerry-hopeful-zeke-rb-flying-back-dallas">ESPN</a> and <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/09/03/ezekiel-elliott-deal-close-to-done/">ProFootballTalk</a> both reported that a deal is not officially done, but it is closer than it has been. But there’s still additional work to do before negotiations conclude, both outlets said.</p><p>ProFootballTalk cited sources that the deal would be for six years and $90 million, but there have been no confirmed numbers.</p><p>Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio show on 105.3 FM (The Fan) that work continues on negotiations.</p><p>“We’ll see how today goes and we’ll see how tomorrow goes. We'll see how the ensuing hours pan out,” Jones said.</p><p>Elliott didn’t show up to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. and missed the entire preseason during his holdout. Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal: $3.9 million for this season and $9.1 million for the 2020 season.</p><p>There’s a greater sense of urgency to get a deal done, as the Cowboys open the regular season on Sunday vs. the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cowboys, OL La'El Collins make deal, club's 2nd with Elliott out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La'el Collins have agreed on a new contract, the second extension to get settled during star running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout.</p><p>The deal signed Tuesday is the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.</p><p>Collins was expected to be a high pick in the draft when his name surfaced in a police investigation into the shooting death of a woman the former LSU player knew in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/game-week-arrives-for-cowboys-still-without-holdout-elliott" title="Game week arrives for Cowboys, still without holdout Elliott" data-articleId="426957786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Game week arrives for Cowboys, still without holdout Elliott</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Ezekiel Elliott's holdout wasn't a topic when Jason Garrett addressed the Dallas Cowboys for the first time at training camp in California, or at least that's what the coach says.</p><p>Now that the Cowboys have held their first practice in preparation for the opener against the New York Giants at home Sunday and Elliott still isn't around, Garrett says the approach hasn't changed.</p><p>"Again, we're just focused on our football team now," Garrett said Monday on the fourth straight Elliott-related question to start his daily meeting with reporters. "We're going to practice at 10:45. It will be an hour and 15 minutes and we're going to go out and practice as well as we can. That's really where our attention is."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-cowboys-close-to-finalizing-contact-extension-with-ezekiel-elliott" title="Report: Cowboys close to finalizing contract extension with Ezekiel Elliott" data-articleId="426642001" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/ezekiel%20elliott%20pic_1564372762404.PNG_7555287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Cowboys close to finalizing contract extension with Ezekiel Elliott</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 03:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Cowboys open their season next Sunday at home against the New York Giants, and it looks like holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott may be back in time to play in that game.</p><p>Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter for Yahoo, tweeted that the Cowboys are " close to completing " an extension with Elliott.</p><p>Earlier reports said the Dallas Cowboys offered to make Zeke one of the two highest-paid running backs in the NFL, which would put him in the salary range of $13.5 to $14.375 million per year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/maid-of-honor-shows-up-to-sisters-wedding-in-giant-t-rex-costume"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Dino%20of%20honor_1567534860636.jpg_7635135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Christina Meador showed up to her sister's wedding in a giant T-rex costume. (Photo by Catherine Grilli)" title="Dino of honor_1567534860636.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maid of honor shows up to sister's wedding in giant T-rex costume</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/florida-humane-society-celebrates-empty-cages-after-community-rushes-to-aid-of-shelter-animals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Jacksonville Humane Society posted a picture on their Facebook page Monday displaying the staff standing next to the shelter’s empty cages with their hands in the air and thumbs up in a celebratory fashion. (Photo by Jacksonville Humane Society)" title="69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n THUMB_1567532339933.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey is pictured in a file image. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1011799346_1567531448115-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/don-t-go-broke-paying-for-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_7634664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_20190903152128"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Don't go broke paying for college</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/florida-humane-society-celebrates-empty-cages-after-community-rushes-to-aid-of-shelter-animals" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n%20THUMB_1567532339933.jpg_7634955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Jacksonville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x20;posted&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;on&#x20;their&#x20;Facebook&#x20;page&#x20;Monday&#x20;displaying&#x20;the&#x20;staff&#x20;standing&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;shelter&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;empty&#x20;cages&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;hands&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;air&#x20;and&#x20;thumbs&#x20;up&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;celebratory&#x20;fashion&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jacksonville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/tropical-storm-fernand-forms-in-western-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/trackmap_storm2_1567534002088_7635123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/trackmap_storm2_1567534002088_7635123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/trackmap_storm2_1567534002088_7635123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/trackmap_storm2_1567534002088_7635123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/trackmap_storm2_1567534002088_7635123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Fernand forms in western Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Walmart&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;Teterboro&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Brochstein&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cowboys/reports-ezekiel-elliott-headed-back-to-dallas-as-negotiations-continue-on-new-deal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1086096488_1567170540709_7626812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reports: Ezekiel Elliott headed back to Dallas as negotiations continue on new deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/don-t-go-broke-paying-for-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_7634664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_7634664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_7634664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Don_t_go_broke_paying_for_college_0_7634664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 