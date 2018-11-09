Reports: Dez Bryant may have injured Achilles during Saints practice

Dez Bryant had to be carried off the field after suffering an injury during practice with the New Orleans Saints, multiple reports say.

NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero says Bryant had to be helped off the field after “suffering from what the team fears may be a torn Achilles” and will undergo an MRI.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver just announced his contract with the Saints on Wednesday.

The Saints signing Bryant meant he was likely to play against his former team on Nov. 29. But with his recent injury, that is now unclear.

The Saints have not issued a formal statement.