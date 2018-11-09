Reports: Dez Bryant may have injured Achilles during Saints practice

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Nov 09 2018 03:28PM CST

Updated: Nov 09 2018 05:18PM CST

Dez Bryant had to be carried off the field after suffering an injury during practice with the New Orleans Saints, multiple reports say.

NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero says Bryant had to be helped off the field after “suffering from what the team fears may be a torn Achilles” and will undergo an MRI.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver just announced his contract with the Saints on Wednesday.  

The Saints signing Bryant meant he was likely to play against his former team on Nov. 29. But with his recent injury, that is now unclear.

The Saints have not issued a formal statement.

