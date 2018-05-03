Report: Jason Witten has decided to retire from the Cowboys

ESPN says Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has made his decision and will retire to join Monday Night Football as an analyst.

Witten told the Cowboys he was considering the offer last week. Another network made an offer as well.

Witten is now 35 years old and has been getting banged around for 15 seasons in the NFL. He was considering one more season.

He leaves the Cowboys as the all-time leader in games played, catches and receiving yards.

In his new job, he’ll be the analyst in the booth for the Cowboys home game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.