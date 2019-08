Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has told owner Jerry Jones he will not play this season without a new contract, according to a report on Tuesday.

Elliott, who still has two years left on his rookie contract, has been holding out of training camp in Oxnard, Calif. to leverage a bigger deal.

ESPN reported Tuesday from sources close to Elliott that he will not play this season without a new contract. But, Elliott's camp believes Jones is willing to get a deal done before the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys have reportedly made offers to Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Prescott and Cooper are in the final years of their deals.

Reports from multiple sources say the three offers would put those players among the top five highest-paid at their respective positions in the NFL.