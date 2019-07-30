< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: Cowboys offer to Ezekiel Elliott would make him second-highest paid running back in NFL data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425139079-421170357" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V2_EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HOLDOUT%20WATCH%205A_00.00.19.18_1564522313161.png_7560657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 04:39PM CDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 04:49PM CDT id='related-headlines425139079' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/agent-ezekiel-elliott-not-pleased-by-jerry-jones-zeke-who-joke"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Agent: Zeke not pleased by ‘Zeke who?' joke</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/ezekiel-elliott-spotted-on-plane-coming-back-to-dallas-from-cabo"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane back to Dallas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys-rookie-rb-pollard-rises-quickly-with-elliott-missing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/tony%20pollard_1565319637487.PNG_7583012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pollard rises quickly with Elliott missing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-ezekiel-elliott-wont-play-in-2019-for-dallas-cowboys-without-new-contract"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" A report Thursday said the Dallas Cowboys have offered to make Ezekiel Elliott one of the two highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Elliott is now 27 days into his contract holdout and has not participated in training camp. Two days ago, team owner Jerry Jones said he had not talked to Elliott.

ESPN reported Thursday that the team's latest offer would put Elliott in the salary range of $13.5 to $14.375 million per year.

That is more Le'Veon Bell, formerly with the Steelers and now with the Jets, and less than the league's top-paid running back, Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys have said nothing publicly about any progress with the contract talks. More Cowboys Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mike Doocy has more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys, LB Jaylon Smith agree on extension amid Ezekiel Elliott holdout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span Dallas Cowboys, LB Jaylon Smith agree on extension amid Ezekiel Elliott holdout

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer
Posted Aug 20 2019 04:45PM CDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 09:54PM CDT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - When the Dallas Cowboys announced a contract extension for Jaylon Smith, it was first a celebration of the linebacker's journey from a career-threatening knee injury in college to one of the NFL's richest contracts at his position.

Of course, it didn't take long for the focus to turn to holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, or the question of deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper with each entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"There is less pie left," owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday. Make no bones about it. There is less pie." Josh Brent back with Dallas Cowboys staff after June arrest

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 05:52PM CDT

Josh Brent was seen publicly with the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since his arrest in June on Tuesday.

Brent was on the sidelines of the Ford Center at The Star on the first day of training camp activities in Frisco.

The former defensive lineman was driving drunk in a crash that killed his teammate Jerry Brown in 2012. He was indicted for intoxication manslaughter, served five months in jail and was given 10 years' probation. Agent: Ezekiel Elliott not pleased by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who?' joke

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 12:43PM CDT

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly not amused by a joke made by Jerry Jones after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Jones was answering a question about the Cowboys backup running backs' performance in the game when he said, "Zeke who?" Jones did immediately clarify that he wanted Elliott to know he was just having fun.

But Elliott's agent told ESPN on Monday that the player found it "disrespectful." id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/scallops-with-fresh-herbs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_20190823151651"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Scallops with Fresh Herbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/grilled-salmon-with-habanero-pineapple-salsa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_20190822150012"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grilled Salmon with Habanero Pineapple Salsa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/rescue-dogs-graduate-k-9-officer-training"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rescue dogs graduate K-9 officer training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/childcare-expert-shares-advice-for-a-better-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_20190823152134"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Childcare expert shares advice for a better school year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3459_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3459_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425139079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5016_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5016"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/scallops-with-fresh-herbs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scallops with Fresh Herbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/grilled-salmon-with-habanero-pineapple-salsa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grilled Salmon with Habanero Pineapple Salsa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/rescue-dogs-graduate-k-9-officer-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescue dogs graduate K-9 officer training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/childcare-expert-shares-advice-for-a-better-school-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Childcare expert shares advice for a better school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dallas-teen-taking-her-dj-skills-to-the-next-level" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_DJ_made_her_passion_a_career_at_1_0_7611772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_DJ_made_her_passion_a_career_at_1_0_7611772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_DJ_made_her_passion_a_career_at_1_0_7611772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_DJ_made_her_passion_a_career_at_1_0_7611772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_DJ_made_her_passion_a_career_at_1_0_7611772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas teen taking her DJ skills to the next level</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/sports/cowboys', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425139079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" 