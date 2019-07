Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t show up to training camp on Friday and is officially holding out.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott has been deemed a “non-report” to camp in Oxnard, Calif.

“He’s late. We’ve officially reported,” Jones said at the start of annual State of Team press conference.

Jones demurred when asked if the team would start fining Elliott, but did say they were allowed to under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement.

“We expect everybody that’s under contract to be at camp,” Jones said.

Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to make $3.8 million for this season and $9 million in 2020.

Zeke would be fined $40,000 per day of training camp he misses. If a hold out extended into the preseason, he would be fined $226,000 per preseason game missed.

Jones said the team would not be providing daily updates on Zeke’s status.

“The last thing we want to get into is a daily update on contracts. Everybody is under contract,” Jones said.

Head coach Jason Garrett said he expected all players to be at camp, but that he would now turn his attention to the players who did show up.

“Our focus as a coaching staff and an organization is on the guys who are here,” Garrett said.

Garrett added that the situation would allow the coaches to evaluate other running backs and allow for someone to show what they can do.

Cowboys officials expected Elliott to be on the team’s charter flight to camp on Thursday, but he never showed up. Friday morning came and went, and Elliott didn’t report on his own to camp, either.

The team’s first practice is set for Saturday afternoon.