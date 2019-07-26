< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Holdout officially on as Dallas Cowboys acknowledge Ezekiel Elliott is 'a non-report' to camp By Mark Norris
Posted Jul 26 2019 02:32PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 06:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 06:19PM CDT a="/virtual/sports/cowboys/holdout-officially-on-as-dallas-cowboys-acknowledge-ezekiel-elliott-is-a-non-report-to-camp?__twitter_impression=true";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Mark\x20Norris\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420466769" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines420466769' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/dallas-cowboys-head-to-oxnard-for-training-camp"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Cowboys%20Leaving%20DFW%20KDFWBCME01_2_mpg_13.01.00.05_1564079942093.png_7548564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Zeke not on plane as Cowboys go to training camp</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jason-garrett-expects-ezekiel-elliott-to-be-with-dallas-cowboys-to-start-training-camp"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Garrett expects Zeke to show up on time in Oxnard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/cowboys-may-head-to-oxnard-without-zeke"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cowboys may head to Oxnard without Zeke</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Report: Zeke mulling training camp hold out</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t show up to training camp on Friday and is officially holding out.</p> <p>Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott has been deemed a “non-report” to camp in Oxnard, Calif.</p> <p>“He’s late. We’ve officially reported,” Jones said at the start of annual State of Team press conference.</p> <p>Jones demurred when asked if the team would start fining Elliott, but did say they were allowed to under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement.</p> <p>“We expect everybody that’s under contract to be at camp,” Jones said.</p> <p>Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to make $3.8 million for this season and $9 million in 2020.</p> <p>Zeke would be fined $40,000 per day of training camp he misses. If a hold out extended into the preseason, he would be fined $226,000 per preseason game missed.</p> <p>Jones said the team would not be providing daily updates on Zeke’s status.</p> <p>“The last thing we want to get into is a daily update on contracts. Everybody is under contract,” Jones said.</p> <p>Head coach Jason Garrett said he expected all players to be at camp, but that he would now turn his attention to the players who did show up.</p> <p>“Our focus as a coaching staff and an organization is on the guys who are here,” Garrett said.</p> <p>Garrett added that the situation would allow the coaches to evaluate other running backs and allow for someone to show what they can do.</p> <p>Cowboys officials expected Elliott to be on the team’s charter flight to camp on Thursday, but he never showed up. More Cowboys Stories Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane as Dallas Cowboys head to Oxnard for training camp
© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. LLC. Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane as Dallas Cowboys head to Oxnard for training camp
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 25 2019 07:16AM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 05:25PM CDT
Cowboys fans are ready to see their team in action, as the players head to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., but running back Ezekiel Elliott was not with his teammates as they left for California.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Jason Witten were among the players who got onto the team's charter plane headed for California on Thursday afternoon, but Zeke was not seen getting on the plane.
Elliott now has until Friday morning to report to Oxnard on his own and the drama around a potential holdout is at fever pitch. Jason Garrett expects Ezekiel Elliott to be with Dallas Cowboys to start training camp
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 24 2019 05:05PM CDT
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects running back Ezekiel Elliott will be with the team as training camp gets underway.
Garrett told media members he expects Zeke to be on the team plane that departs DFW Airport on Thursday for California.
"Yeah, we anticipate that," Garrett said of Zeke flying with the team. "I've heard nothing different on that." Dallas Cowboys may go to Oxnard without Zeke Elliott, who is reportedly planning trip out of country
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 22 2019 08:10AM CDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 05:07PM CDT
The Dallas Cowboys may head to training camp later this week without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Training camp starts on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif., but it's been widely reported that Zeke may not be there in a holdout over contract talks.
Zeke wants a contract extension and he has two years left on his existing rookie deal. But he has reportedly told people close to him that he could hold out without a new deal. A New Mexico woman allegedly fled from Sonic without paying for her meal and told the server "this one's on god." (Photo Illustraton by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Police: New Mexico woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God' before fleeing 