<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424323646" data-article-version="1.0">Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane coming back to Dallas from Cabo</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane coming back to Dallas from Cabo&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/ezekiel-elliott-spotted-on-plane-coming-back-to-dallas-from-cabo" data-title="Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane coming back to Dallas from Cabo" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/ezekiel-elliott-spotted-on-plane-coming-back-to-dallas-from-cabo" addthis:title="Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane coming back to Dallas from Cabo"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424323646.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424323646");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424323646-424322849"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Tina Parker&nbsp;(@og10mom&nbsp;on Twitter)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Tina Parker (@og10mom on Twitter)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424323646-424322849" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/ezekiel-elliott-spotted-on-plane-coming-back-to-dallas-from-cabo">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 01:00PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The Dallas Cowboys are in Hawaii for their preseason game against the St. Louis Rams, but it looks like holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas after spending some time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/reports-ezekiel-elliott-headed-to-cabo-instead-of-dallas-cowboys-training-camp-in-oxnard">Reports: Ezekiel Elliott headed to Cabo instead of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard</a></p><p>Tina Parker posted pictures on Twitter after sitting next to Zeke on a flight from Cabo to Dallas.</p><p>Zeke has been holding out for a new contract, and missed the Cowboys' preseason opener against the 49ers.</p><p>He could be fined $40,000 per day of training camp he misses, and an additional $226,000 for each preseason game he sits out.</p><p>Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to make $3.8 million for this season and $9 million in 2020. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kitna returns to NFL as Cowboys quarterbacks coach, seeks growth in Prescott</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 02:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Jon Kitna unfolded a piece of paper detailing that day's practice plan because he thought it was a good way to illustrate why the former Dallas quarterback was back in the NFL with the Cowboys after coaching high school football for seven years.</p><p>Dak Prescott's new position coach never stopped communicating with Jason Garrett, who replaced the fired Wade Phillips as head coach while Kitna was starting for an injured Tony Romo halfway through a lost season in 2010. Now Kitna is on the staff of a man he calls a mentor - even though Garrett is only seven years older.</p><p>"Like, literally, I could bring one of my coaches here from the last seven years and I could hand them this, and they'd know exactly what this is and how it works and what we're doing," Kitna said as he held out the paper. "He gave me all that stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jerry-jones-responds-to-reports-of-daks-40m-contract-request" title="Jerry Jones responds to reports of Dak's $40M contract request" data-articleId="423741221" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/S_JERRY%20JONES%20CONTRACT%20BUMP%20IN%20SOT%209A_00.00.04.06_1565794367436.png_7592095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/S_JERRY%20JONES%20CONTRACT%20BUMP%20IN%20SOT%209A_00.00.04.06_1565794367436.png_7592095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/S_JERRY%20JONES%20CONTRACT%20BUMP%20IN%20SOT%209A_00.00.04.06_1565794367436.png_7592095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/S_JERRY%20JONES%20CONTRACT%20BUMP%20IN%20SOT%209A_00.00.04.06_1565794367436.png_7592095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/S_JERRY%20JONES%20CONTRACT%20BUMP%20IN%20SOT%209A_00.00.04.06_1565794367436.png_7592095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jerry Jones responds to reports of Dak's $40M contract request</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is using colorful language to describe contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.</p><p>The Cowboys are getting ready for the season with three players in negotiations. In addition to Dak and Zeke, wide receiver Amari Cooper is waiting for a deal.</p><p>Jones said it's okay if contract talks continue after the regular season starts. But once it does, "you start paying the price as a team."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-dak-prescott-asking-for-40-million-per-year-contract" title="Report: Dak Prescott asking for $40 million per year contract" data-articleId="423539814" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;in&nbsp;a preseason NFL football game at Levi&#39;s Stadium on August 10, 2019. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Dak Prescott asking for $40 million per year contract</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. He may be asking for $40 million a year.</p><p>The NFL Network’s Jane Slater said that’s his counteroffer to a reported $30 million offer from the team. Other reports state the $40 million figure is not accurate.</p><p>Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is watching it all play out with amusement. He said the most he ever made was $16 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_INTRO FW FOOD MART SHOOTING 9P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/avoiding-tech-neck"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_20190817142628"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Avoiding Tech Neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dallas-comedy-house-reopening-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_20190817141654"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas Comedy House Reopening id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_INTRO%20FW%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.00.19_1566066915236.png_7599670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cowboys/ezekiel-elliott-spotted-on-plane-coming-back-to-dallas-from-cabo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/0817zeke_1566064327948_7599846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tina&#x20;Parker&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;&#x40;og10mom&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ezekiel Elliott spotted on plane coming back to Dallas from Cabo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;NYPD&#x20;was&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;of&#x20;interest&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#xa0;two&#x20;rice&#x20;cookers&#x20;found&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;lower&#x20;Manhattan&#x20;subway&#x20;station&#x20;Friday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/avoiding-tech-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Avoiding_Tech_Neck_0_7599914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Avoiding Tech Neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dallas-comedy-house-reopening-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Dallas_Comedy_House_Reopening_Weekend_0_7599901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 