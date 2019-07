Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to dominate the airwaves due to his on-going absence from training camp in California.

Elliott is holding out for a new, more lucrative contract while owner Jerry Jones and the rest of Cowboys management work behind the scenes.

As the public standoff continues, Elliott is reportedly in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While the optics may look bad, the last time Elliott was in Cabo -- back in 2017 while serving a six game suspension -- he returned in tip top shape.

But come august 6, if Elliott doesn't report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., he will lose an entire accrued season towards free agency -- per NFL guidelines.

“Certainly as with any job you don't show up for work you don't get paid,” said Walter Musgrove, NFL agent & attorney. “There are fines for being no shows, suspensions... those are already predetermined.”

Musgrove said Elliott, who still has two years left in his contract, is taking a high-stakes gamble that could payoff.

“Zeke has obviously proven to be a big contributor so the problem is he's like, ‘I'm not going to wait two more years as you continue to feed me the ball 20, 25 touches a game and then you want to pay me.’ It's a tough deal I get it,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove said Elliott could also end up on the losing end -- with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's contract coming up first.

“At some point he's going to have to go back or maybe they release him like Le’Veon Bell and he gets a new deal at some point,” he said.

Neither Elliott or his agent have commented publicly about the hold out since it started last week.