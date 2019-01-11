< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Diehard Cowboys fans head to LA, others invited to free watch party in Frisco

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jan 11 2019 08:16AM CST

Updated Jan 11 2019 10:17PM CST fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/diehard-cowboys-fans-head-to-la-others-invited-to-free-watch-party-in-frisco" data-title="Diehard Cowboys fans head to LA, others invited to free watch party in Frisco" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/diehard-cowboys-fans-head-to-la-others-invited-to-free-watch-party-in-frisco" addthis:title="Diehard Cowboys fans head to LA, others invited to free watch party in Frisco"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-383018569");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_383018569_383153844_123131"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_383018569_383153844_123131";this.videosJson='[{"id":"383153844","video":"526563","title":"Cowboys%20fans%20preparing%20for%20Saturday%27s%20playoff%20game","caption":"Lynnanne%20Nguyen%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F01%2F11%2FCowboys_fans_preparing_for_Saturday_s_pl_0_6617767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F01%2F11%2FCowboys_fans_preparing_for_Saturday_s_playoff_ga_526563_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1641872595%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6EFbCbXg764-RFwBzXk5Yg8QRdw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fsports%2Fcowboys%2Fdiehard-cowboys-fans-head-to-la-others-invited-to-free-watch-party-in-frisco"}},"createDate":"Jan 11 2019 09:43PM CST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_383018569_383153844_123131",video:"526563",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/11/Cowboys_fans_preparing_for_Saturday_s_pl_0_6617767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lynnanne%2520Nguyen%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/01/11/Cowboys_fans_preparing_for_Saturday_s_playoff_ga_526563_1800.mp4?Expires=1641872595&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6EFbCbXg764-RFwBzXk5Yg8QRdw",eventLabel:"Cowboys%20fans%20preparing%20for%20Saturday%27s%20playoff%20game-383153844",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fsports%2Fcowboys%2Fdiehard-cowboys-fans-head-to-la-others-invited-to-free-watch-party-in-frisco"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-383018569" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Some diehard Dallas Cowboys fans are headed to the West Coast to support the team for this weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.</p><p>FOX 4’s Dan Godwin was at Dallas Love Field Friday morning talking to fans who were flying out to LA.</p><p>It was a sight that would warm the heart and stir the passions of any Cowboys fan. Amidst all of the regular travelers, there was a crowd of folks decked out in silver and blue.</p><p>The Cowboys faithful are ready for the game.</p><p>“Words can’t even explain how excited we are to be in LA and play against the Rams and whoop their tales,” said Celia White.</p><p>“I’m really excited! I think they are going to beat ‘em. I think they are going to beat the Rams,” Austin Moore added.</p><p>For those who are remaining in the Lone Star State, the Cowboys will host a fan fest and watch party Saturday at The Star in Frisco.</p><p>The free event starts at 1 p.m. with music, inflatables, activities, cheerleaders, autographs from former players and more. More Cowboys Stories Cowboys' Lawrence signs $105 million deal; Prescott next?

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer 

Posted Apr 09 2019 05:00PM CDT

Updated Apr 11 2019 06:36PM CDT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - DeMarcus Lawrence may not be the highest-paid Dallas Cowboys player in history for long. Doesn't mean the club's best defensive end can't enjoy the distinction while it lasts.

The 26-year-old Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million contract, with $65 million guaranteed, on Tuesday. He then was asked repeatedly to try to reflect on what it means to have a $21 million-per-year average that tops retired quarterback Tony Romo, pass rushing predecessor and franchise sacks leader DeMarcus Ware and receiver Dez Bryant before him.

"I have so many emotions going on right now," Lawrence said while his parents, young son and fiancee watched in the room where coach Jason Garrett holds his daily news conferences during the season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cowboys' Lawrence signs $105 million deal; Prescott next?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 09 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 11 2019 06:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - DeMarcus Lawrence may not be the highest-paid Dallas Cowboys player in history for long. Doesn't mean the club's best defensive end can't enjoy the distinction while it lasts.</p><p>The 26-year-old Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million contract, with $65 million guaranteed, on Tuesday. Cowboys release 2019 preseason schedule

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Apr 09 2019 01:46PM CDT

Updated Apr 09 2019 01:48PM CDT

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the 49ers, Rams, Texans and the Buccaneers when the 2019 NFL preseason starts in August.

The team announced its preseason schedule Tuesday with limited details about each game.

For Game 1, the Cowboys will play in San Francisco between Aug. 8-10. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Cowboys agree to extension with DeMarcus Lawrence

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Apr 05 2019 06:28PM CDT

Updated Apr 05 2019 07:18PM CDT

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a 5-year, $105 million contract with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

$65M of the contract is reportedly guaranteed for Lawrence.

Lawrence and the Cowboys had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract after the club put the franchise tag on its best pass rusher for the second straight year. Featured Videos (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images)" title="getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Notre Dame Cathedral fire: French officials say cause unknown, but being treated as accident for now</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/north-texas-terror-suspect-to-go-on-trial-at-end-of-april"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DALLAS TERROR INVESTIGATION Said Rahim"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas terror suspect to go on trial at end of April</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Most Recent https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/Getty%20William%20Weld_1555372966826.jpg_7114351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/Getty%20William%20Weld_1555372966826.jpg_7114351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/Getty%20William%20Weld_1555372966826.jpg_7114351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;George&#x20;Frey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>William Weld says he is seeking GOP nomination for president in 2020</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/stormy-wednesday-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Stormy_Wednesday__0_7114303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Stormy_Wednesday__0_7114303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Stormy_Wednesday__0_7114303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Stormy_Wednesday__0_7114303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Stormy_Wednesday__0_7114303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stormy Wednesday!</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/u-s-world/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-french-officials-say-cause-unknown" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/15/getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885_7114224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/15/getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885_7114224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/15/getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885_7114224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/15/getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885_7114224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/15/getty_notredamefirefar_041519_1555369560885_7114224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Notre&#x20;Dame&#x20;Cathedral&#x20;on&#x20;fire&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;Montmartre&#x20;as&#x20;night&#x20;falls&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kay-Paris&#x20;Fernandes&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Notre Dame Cathedral fire: French officials say cause unknown, but being treated as accident for now</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/texas/dps-offering-increased-reward-in-hopes-of-solving-1993-cold-case" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/15/HendersonDPS_1555369910671_7114247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/15/HendersonDPS_1555369910671_7114247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/15/HendersonDPS_1555369910671_7114247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/15/HendersonDPS_1555369910671_7114247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/15/HendersonDPS_1555369910671_7114247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Public&#x20;Safety&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPS offering increased reward in hopes of solving 1993 cold case</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/north-texas-terror-suspect-to-go-on-trial-at-end-of-april" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/P-DALLAS%20TERROR%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.11.08_1555369634923.png_7114180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas terror suspect to go on trial at end of April</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 