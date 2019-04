- Some diehard Dallas Cowboys fans are headed to the West Coast to support the team for this weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

FOX 4’s Dan Godwin was at Dallas Love Field Friday morning talking to fans who were flying out to LA.

It was a sight that would warm the heart and stir the passions of any Cowboys fan. Amidst all of the regular travelers, there was a crowd of folks decked out in silver and blue.

The Cowboys faithful are ready for the game.

“Words can’t even explain how excited we are to be in LA and play against the Rams and whoop their tales,” said Celia White.

“I’m really excited! I think they are going to beat ‘em. I think they are going to beat the Rams,” Austin Moore added.

For those who are remaining in the Lone Star State, the Cowboys will host a fan fest and watch party Saturday at The Star in Frisco.

The free event starts at 1 p.m. with music, inflatables, activities, cheerleaders, autographs from former players and more. The game itself will be shown on the outdoor big screen.

LINK: www.thestarinfrisco.com/playoffparty