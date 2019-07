- Cowboys fans are about to see their team in action. The players report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

The team is taking its annual 1,500-mile trip out west Thursday and all indications are that running back Ezekiel Elliott will be with them despite earlier speculation about a contract holdout.

Head Coach Jason Garrett said he hasn't heard otherwise.

Garrett is entering his ninth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and the final year of his current deal.

The Cowboys have made it to the playoffs three times under Garrett and have lost in the divisional round each time, including last season to the Las Angeles Rams.

FOX 4 asked a former Cowboy what Garrett will have to change to see a contract extension.

"I think they need to make it to the NFC Championship Game at a minimum," said former Cowboys defensive lineman Chad Hennings. "With that amount of talent particularly on this year's team, in my opinion, unless there's a catastrophic injury or whatnot there's no excuse other than that."

One player Garrett is especially excited to see at training camp is center Travis Frederick.

Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. It's an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.

Garrett said Frederick has had a great offseason, and he's worked hard to come back and get himself physically ready to play.

Two players that will miss the start of camp are DeMarcus Lawrence and Byron Jones. Coach Garrett confirmed, citing offseason surgeries they underwent.

The team's first practice is on Saturday.