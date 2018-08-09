< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415082023" data-article-version="1.0">Dallas Cowboys announce 2019 training camp schedule</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/dallas-cowboys-announce-2019-training-camp-schedule">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:27PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> It will be the eighth consecutive year the Cowboys will hold training camp in Oxnard. Camp will last nearly three weeks in California.</p><p>Thursday, July 25<br /> Team arrives in California</p><p>Friday, July 26<br /> “State of the Cowboys” opening press conference</p><p>Saturday, July 27<br /> 5:30 p.m. - Practice</p><p>Sunday, July 28<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Monday, July 29<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Tuesday, July 30<br /> 12:45 p.m. - Practice</p><p>Wednesday, July 31<br /> Player off day</p><p>Thursday, Aug. 1<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Friday, Aug. 2<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Saturday, Aug. 3<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Sunday, Aug. 4<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Blue/White Scrimmage</p><p>Monday, Aug. 5<br /> Player off day</p><p>Tuesday, Aug. 6<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Wednesday, Aug. 7<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Thursday, Aug. 8<br /> 12:45 p.m. - Practice</p><p>Friday, Aug. 9<br /> Team travel to San Francisco</p><p>Saturday, Aug. 10<br /> 8 p.m. at San Francisco</p><p>Sunday, Aug. 11<br /> Player off day</p><p>Monday, Aug. 12<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Tuesday, Aug. 13<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Wednesday, Aug. 14<br /> 5:30 p.m. – Practice</p><p>Thursday, Aug. 15<br /> 12:45 p.m. – Practice<br /> Break camp in Oxnard – Travel to Hawaii</p><p>Saturday, Aug. 17<br /> 9 p.m. vs. L.A. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Cowboys" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409734" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Cowboys Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys-te-rico-gathers-gets-1-game-substance-abuse-ban" title="Cowboys TE Rico Gathers gets 1-game substance-abuse ban" data-articleId="412755965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1052142982_1560554895563_7400032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1052142982_1560554895563_7400032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1052142982_1560554895563_7400032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1052142982_1560554895563_7400032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1052142982_1560554895563_7400032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rico Gathers&nbsp;of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball as he his pursued by Malik Jackson #97 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter of a game at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cowboys TE Rico Gathers gets 1-game substance-abuse ban</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.</p><p>The decision Friday came about 10 months after the former Baylor basketball player was arrested on a marijuana possession charge. The arrest came just before the final cuts of the preseason last year, but he still made the roster.</p><p>Gathers' spot could be in jeopardy again after spending offseason practices as the fourth tight end behind Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys-prescott-clicks-quickly-with-new-qb-coach-kitna" title="Cowboys' Prescott clicks quickly with new QB coach Kitna" data-articleId="412365577" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/dak%20prescott%206-12_1560394730489.jpg_7391280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/dak%20prescott%206-12_1560394730489.jpg_7391280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/dak%20prescott%206-12_1560394730489.jpg_7391280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/dak%20prescott%206-12_1560394730489.jpg_7391280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/dak%20prescott%206-12_1560394730489.jpg_7391280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cowboys' Prescott clicks quickly with new QB coach Kitna</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dak Prescott's new quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys has far more NFL starts and touchdown passes than either of his predecessors.</p><p>Oh, and Jon Kitna easily has the most interceptions as well.</p><p>"It's just the fact that I can tell them, 'I've already paid that cost for you. You don't even need to look at the route when you get this coverage. I've already done that. I threw that pick. So go somewhere else,'" Kitna said. "I think there's some respect for that."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/the-fire-still-burning-witten-wants-his-snaps-with-cowboys" title="The fire still burning, Witten wants his snaps with Cowboys" data-articleId="411788424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20witten%20pic00000000_1560311563792.jpg_7385844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20witten%20pic00000000_1560311563792.jpg_7385844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20witten%20pic00000000_1560311563792.jpg_7385844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20witten%20pic00000000_1560311563792.jpg_7385844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20witten%20pic00000000_1560311563792.jpg_7385844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_babyindiasplit_062719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More than 1,000 people want to adopt ‘Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/woman-shot-in-stomach-during-fight-charged-in-death-of-unborn-baby-while-shooter-goes-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail)" title="MARSHAE JONES THUMB_1561665299505.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while shooter goes free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7450657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Noon_Update_0_20190627173422"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thursday Noon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614_7450479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Cookie or the money": Subway restaurant robber got a cookie after demanding money</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-60m-federal-grant-will-help-fund-dart-rail-expansion" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/KDFWU18_1827_MXF_09.48.11.24_1561671224565_7451580_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/KDFWU18_1827_MXF_09.48.11.24_1561671224565_7451580_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/KDFWU18_1827_MXF_09.48.11.24_1561671224565_7451580_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/KDFWU18_1827_MXF_09.48.11.24_1561671224565_7451580_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/KDFWU18_1827_MXF_09.48.11.24_1561671224565_7451580_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>$60M federal grant will help fund DART rail expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frisco-pd-searching-for-man-accused-of-stealing-little-girls-bike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-GFJrKXUAEOTwt_1561670314679_7451567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-GFJrKXUAEOTwt_1561670314679_7451567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-GFJrKXUAEOTwt_1561670314679_7451567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-GFJrKXUAEOTwt_1561670314679_7451567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-GFJrKXUAEOTwt_1561670314679_7451567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frisco PD searching for man accused of stealing little girl's bike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/woman-shot-in-stomach-during-fight-charged-in-death-of-unborn-baby-while-shooter-goes-free" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marshae&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Birmingham&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;indicted&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;grand&#x20;jury&#x20;and&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;taken&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;manslaughter&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;fetus&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while shooter goes free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-11-month-old-dies-after-being-found-unresponsive-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas 11-month-old dies after being found unresponsive in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fourth-of-july-events-in-north-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/06/29/29443600_1681138_G_49652_ver1.0_1467221635774_1500700_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/06/29/29443600_1681138_G_49652_ver1.0_1467221635774_1500700_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/06/29/29443600_1681138_G_49652_ver1.0_1467221635774_1500700_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/06/29/29443600_1681138_G_49652_ver1.0_1467221635774_1500700_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/06/29/29443600_1681138_G_49652_ver1.0_1467221635774_1500700_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" 