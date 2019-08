Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he has plenty of motivation heading into the 2019 season.

Prescott told FOX4’s Mike Doocy that being left off the annual ranking of the league’s top players will fuel help fuel his competitive fire.

“100 percent it motivates me. Motivates you. Makes that chip bigger,” Prescott said.

The list is voted on by other players in the league. Officials said there were 1,098 ballots cast in total for the 2019 version of the list, which has been slowly unveiled over the past two weeks.

Eight other Cowboys players made the list along with 15 other quarterbacks.

“One of the biggest compliments is from a peer. So I guess you can take that the other way as if when you’re not getting it. It should motivate you,” Prescott said.

Prescott is entering his fourth season as Cowboys quarterback. He finished 2018 with 3,885 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His final quarterback rating for the season was a 96.3, good for 14th overall in the NFL.

“When you see that list come out and there’s 100 guys … yeah, that lights a fire,” Prescott said.

Prescott’s conversation with Doocy took place nearly one week into Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The team’s first preseason game is Sat. Aug. 10 in San Francisco and the first regular season game is Sun. Sept. 8 at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants on FOX4.