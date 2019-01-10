Cowboys vs. Rams is top-selling divisional round game of weekend on StubHub

The Los Angeles Rams offense runs a play with the video scoreboard in the background against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) The Los Angeles Rams offense runs a play with the video scoreboard in the background against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Cowboys-Rams game Saturday night is the best-selling divisional round playoff game of the weekend on StubHub, company officials said on Thursday.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:15 p.m. CT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coverage on air will begin at 6 p.m. on FOX4. StubHub officials said the game is trending to be one of the top-selling divisional round games in its history.

StubHub, which is a secondary market venue for event tickets, said the average ticket price for the game is $381. People who don’t mind sitting all the way at the top or in a corner can get in for $275, the cheapest ticket available.

More than 4,400 tickets remain, and there will be a good number of Texans in the crowd. The majority of buyers live in California, but No. 2 on the list is Texas. StubHub said 14 percent of tickets sold on its platform have Texas addresses.

“As you’d expect from a team deemed 'America's Team,’ the Cowboys are consistently the most in-demand NFL team on StubHub at home and on the road during the regular season and we see that trend maintain in this game,” said Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL for StubHub in a statement to FOX4.

Jablonski said it’s possible the number of sales to Texas buyers will increase as people decided to make a last-minute trip to Los Angeles for the game.

Maria Berzoza among the throngs of Cowboys fans headed to LA for the Saturday game.

“Since the beginning of the season, we had faith,” she said. “I knew this year was going to be the year we made it all the way.”

“I’m super excited,” said fan Bryon Ingermann. “I’m ready to go out to the game and the expectation is to bring home the W.”

But folks won't have to travel to see The Boys. The Star in Frisco will host a Fan Fest Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The game will be shown on the plaza.

Colleen Bailey was at The Star Thursday buying apparel. She'll soon head to LA to see the matchup up close.

“I’m a loyal fan, win or lose,” she said. “I love the franchise and I love what the franchise does for the fans. And I want to do everything I can for the cowboys

About 59 percent of ticket buyers are in California. But keep in mind, there could be a California Cowboys contingent with all the fans that have fallen in love watching the team at Oxnard through the years.

A win would send Dallas to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1996.