Ezekiel Elliot's 6-game suspension upheld by arbitrator

The six-game suspension against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been upheld.

The decision came down Tuesday afternoon from the NFL's arbitrator. However, Elliott will be on the field for Dallas' season opener on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants.

Elliott was suspended when the NFL concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical altercations with his girlfriend at the time last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied wrongdoing.

According to the letter Elliott received informing him of the suspension three weeks ago, the NFL believed he used "physical force" three times in a span of five days in a Columbus, Ohio, apartment last July resulting in injuries to Thompson's face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees.

Prosecutors in Columbus decided about a year ago not to pursue the case in the city where Elliott starred for Ohio State, but the NFL kept the investigation open. The league said its conclusions were based on photographs, text messages and other electronic evidence.

There is a way Elliott's suspension could be put on hold and allow him to play on Sunday. Elliott's legal team has asked for a temporary restraining order from a federal court judge in Sherman, Texas that would prevent the league from enforcing a suspension

"The contention of Elliot side is that the entire process has fundamentally violated the basic rights of the American legal system," said attorney Chris Hamilton.

Attorney Chris Hamilton, who is not involved in this case, has reviewed the emergency motion for a temporary restraining order filed by the NFL Players Association on Elliott's behalf. If the judge grants the request, Hamilton says it would prevent the NFL from imposing any suspension against Elliott for domestic violence allegations.

"I think the claims made by Elliott's lawyer are that the arbitration was a stacked deck. That Elliott was deprived of the right to bring in all of the evidence available to confront the person making the accusations," Hamilton said.

According to court documents, "The arbitrator also denied Elliott and the NFLPA the right to question commissioner Roger Goodell, who imposed the discipline."

The NFL's counter-filing argued the lawsuit was prematurely filed before arbitration concluded.

But with the arbitrator's ruling now public it's possible this case could be tied up in court, long enough for Elliott to play the entire season while the suspension is pending.

Elliott's camp says if the court doesn't intervene, then the harm is irreparable and no amount of money can fix the problem.