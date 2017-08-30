Cowboys vs. Texans preseason game canceled

Thursday’s preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys was abruptly canceled Wednesday morning, just hours after tickets went on sale for the relocated game.

NFL sources said the game was being canceled so Texans players could get back to Houston to check on their families and assist in any relief efforts.

The game was officially moved to Arlington on Monday due to Hurricane Harvey and its after effects.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday evening for the game at AT&T Stadium, all costing $25. More than 40,000 tickets had reportedly been sold in 12 hours. Ticket sales and other game proceeds were to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund. That fund supports the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Ticket purchasers can request a refund through Ticketmaster or opt to have their ticket cost be a donation.

Texans start J.J. Watt had been vocal that the preseason game shouldn't be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair have donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

The Texans flew to the Dallas area after a preseason loss in New Orleans last weekend and practiced the past two days at Cowboys headquarters. Coach Bill O'Brien said the team was hopeful of a return home by Monday.

Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.