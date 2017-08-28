Texans practice at The Star; no word yet on site for Cowboys-Texans game

The Dallas Cowboys have offered to host Thursday's final preseason game again the Houston Texans, but the NFL hasn’t decided where the game will be played.

The Houston Texans spent their first day practicing at the Cowboys’ practice facility on Monday in the wake of historic flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday that the team’s thoughts and prayers were with the city of Houston.

"We're here to support them any way that we can,” Garrett said.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair said Monday they are donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. Moments after the donation was announced, the Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones Anderson said that the NFL Foundation would match the $1 million donation pledged by the Texans and McNair.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt said Houston needs the same kind of help it offered New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina swamped Louisiana's largest city 12 years ago.

Tens of thousands of evacuees ended up in Houston when New Orleans was flooded in 2005, and many stayed. Now Houston is dealing with massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday and has barely moved.

The Texans played a preseason game in New Orleans on Saturday, and flew to the Dallas area because of the deteriorating conditions at home. They aren't sure when they're going back to Houston.

"Now it's kind of Houston's time. Houston needs the help. Houston's the one that needs some of the funds, they need some of the help, they need the resources,” Watt said. “It's nice to see people from all over paying Houston back."

A fundraising page that Watt started has already raised more than $570,000 since Sunday. He says a $50,000 donation from new Houston Rocket Chris Paul pushed it over the $500,000 mark and the new goal is to raise $1 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.