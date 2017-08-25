Cowboys offer to host preseason game vs Houston at AT&T Stadium

Next week’s Cowboys-Texans game could wind up being played in Arlington instead of Houston.

Cowboys officials said Friday they’ve offered to host the final preseason game at AT&T Stadium if conditions in the Houston area won’t allow next Thursday night’s game at NRG Stadium.

“We’re working with them. Certainly our door is open,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Friday. “We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out.”

AT&T Stadium would be a contingency plan. Texans officials and the NFL haven’t asked for the game to be moved out of Houston.

“We’ll make it available if we need to,” Jones said of AT&T Stadium. “We want to help in any way we can.”

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has powered up to 125 mph as of Friday afternoon and is a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected sometime late Friday.