Ezekiel Elliott hosts youth football camp, meets 10-year-old superfan

Ezekiel Elliott hosted a youth football camp at Grand Prairie High School this week and had an especially large influence on one young boy.

Ten-year-old Aidan Snow recently underwent a bone marrow transplant, and he drove up from San Antonio to see his favorite player.

"Hanging out with Zeke, it's been a dream," Snow said.

Elliott understands the importance of being a positive influence on young athletes.

"At Ohio State, Coach Meyer always made it important that we knew that you're always someone's shining light," Elliott said at a press conference with his arm around Snow. "No matter how small you think it is, you can change someone's day. You can change someone's life."

The Cowboys will report to training camp in Oxnard, California in three weeks.