Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Pope Francis

It might take a miracle for the Cowboys to win another Super Bowl. Or this might help.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was part of an NFL Hall of Fame delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

“First of all, what a magnificent day for the Hall of Fame. And to have gotten to have met Pope Francis and to have him have a recognition of what football, what pro football is and the thoughts behind it, it’s just a magical day,” Jones said after the meeting.

The pope reportedly urged the NFL to translate the values of teamwork and fair play to the communities they serve.