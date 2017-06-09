Vegas sportsbook: Cowboys vs Patriots most likely Super Bowl LII matchup

Dak Prescott could be facing off against Tom Brady in early February, according to one Las Vegas sportsbook.

The Golden Nugget sportsbook released odds on all 256 potential matchups for next year's Super Bowl -- and Cowboys vs. Patriots has the highest odds at 7-1.

A different sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as the most likely team to come out of the NFC, giving them 8-1 odds to make the Super Bowl.

The Golden Nugget says that Jets vs. 49ers is the least likely matchup, with 5000-1 odds of the two teams meeting at the highest stage.

Super Bowl LII will be Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Cowboys finished the 2016 season with a record of 13-3 and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.