Jerry Jones hopeful Cowboys ready to compete for Super Bowl

Jerry Jones says his late father would beam with pride at his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Cowboys owner sat down with Mike Doocy on Tuesday to reflect on his journey to Canton, Ohio and his enshrinement later this summer.

Jerry's father, Pat Jones, was successful in the grocery trade and he taught his son a lot about business. The Star, the new Cowboys headquarters, is an example of how Jerry gets things done off the field.

Jerry bought the Cowboys in 1989 and three times in his first seven years of ownership the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. But since Super Bowl XXX, not even an NFC championship game appearance for Dallas.

“It'd be embarrassing to both of us if I gave you the amount of a check I'd write or what I would give up to know that we were going to win a Super Bowl, but that's not the way this thing works,” Jones said. “We've had a real close time of getting to a championship three times since we won our last Super Bowl, and I'm disappointed that we didn't see it on through at least to one of those.”

The Cowboys were the No. 1 seed in 2007 and 2016, but failed to win home games in the divisional round.

“When you don't [win] that's how you go those big, long spells, so we've got to get it back. I'm hopeful we're at that spot.”

Jones goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.