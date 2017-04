Dallas Cowboys' 2017 schedule released

The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Here is the rest of Dallas' schedule:

Sun., Sept. 10 N.Y. GIANTS (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 17 @ Denver (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 25 @ Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1 LOS ANGELES RAMS (FOX) Noon

Sun., Oct. 8 GREEN BAY (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15 Bye

Sun., Oct. 22 @ San Francisco (FOX) 3:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 @ Washington (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 5 KANSAS CITY (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12 @ Atlanta (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 PHILADELPHIA (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 23 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (CBS) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 30 WASHINGTON (NBC/NFLN/Amazon) 7:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 10 @ N.Y. Giants (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 @ Oakland (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 24 SEATTLE (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 @ Philadelphia (FOX) Noon