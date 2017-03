- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may have had a little too much fun this weekend at the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade.

TMZ shared video of Zeke exposing a woman’s bare breast to a group of people as he watch the parade from a rooftop bar on Greenville Avenue.

Elliott’s rep told TMZ it was all in good fun and she wasn’t upset.

