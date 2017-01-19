Cowboys fan with Super Bowl LI tattoo makes change after loss

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 19 2017 12:43PM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 12:43PM CST

A die-hard Cowboys fan that got a Super Bowl LI champions tattoo in December has made a modification.’

Jordan Garnett has added an additional ‘I’ so it now reads Super Bowl LII champions.

Garnett gained internet fame for his ahead of time tattoo. After the Cowboys lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday to Green Bay, he knew he would have to do something since Dallas couldn’t be Super Bowl champs this season.

So he’s boldly looking ahead to next year’s Super Bowl.

“Obviously, I’m not that great with guarantees,” he told the Palm Beach Post. “But I’ll guarantee it again: We’ll win it next year.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories