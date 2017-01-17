Tony Romo may not return to the Cowboys

- Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett is finally addressing, sort of, the future of quarterback Tony Romo.

Reporters pressed Garrett at his end-of-season news conference. He stated the obvious – that Dak Prescott is the future of the Cowboys.

And without making a commitment, Garrett hinted Romo might have played his last game in a Cowboys’ uniform.

“Well I don’t want to get into all the discussions right now and we'll have those discussions as an organization. Dak Prescott certainly did an amazing job for us this year. He probably had the best year a rookie quarterback has ever had in the National Football League, so he certainly has a bright future with our organization. And we'll talk in detail about what Tony Romo's situation is going forward. But make no mistake about it, Tony Romo's been an incredible figure in this franchise and he's been a great player over the last 10 years and we've all benefitted from his play and who he is as a person,” Garrett said.

The Associated Press reported Romo is likely to be traded or released. His backup, Mark Sanchez, likely won’t return either after serving as the insurance policy following Romo’s preseason back injury.

Kellen Moore, who was No. 2 ahead of Prescott before he broke his ankle in training camp, is an unrestricted free agent. He’s also a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.