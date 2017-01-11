Ezekiel Elliott involved in minor car crash in Frisco

- Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor fender bender Wednesday morning in Frisco.

Frisco police confirmed it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway, which is near the team’s practice facility. TMZ reported Elliott rear ended a black BMW in his “huge black GMC truck.”

No one was hurt in the crash. A witness told TMZ Elliott seemed frustrated, but saidh he was extremely nice to everyone who stopped to help.

“I’m good. I’ve been in bigger collisions. Lol,” he tweeted afterward.

The Cowboys organization has not yet commented, but it seems the rookie running back be fine to play against the Packers on Sunday.