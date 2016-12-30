Report: Tony Romo to get playing time Sunday vs Eagles

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to play in some capacity on Sunday against the Eagles, marking his season debut, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Romo, who hasn't played since Thanksgiving of 2015, will start the game on the sidelines in favor of rookie Dak Prescott, who is aiming to set the NFL record for wins in a season by a rookie quarterback.

Romo is the all-time leading passer in Cowboys franchise history with 34,154 yards, 247 passing touchdowns, and 117 interceptions. He was injured most recently during a 2016 preseason game vs Seattle.

Owner Jerry Jones declined to address the report on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

"I haven't heard that report and I sure wouldn't be inclined to say whether he will play or not," Jones said. "When you get in here the week of the game it's a competitive thing, so we'll kind of save that for the game.”

Earlier this week the Cowboys had indicated that Mark Sanchez, the third-string QB, would go into the game after Prescott.

The Cowboys and Eagles play at 12 p.m. Sunday on FOX4.