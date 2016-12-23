Cowboys clinch NFC East championship with Giants loss

- The Cowboys received an early Christmas gift Thursday night – a division championship and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-19 victory over the New York Giants not only clinched the NFC East for the Cowboys, it also gave Dallas the top spot in the conference. That means the Cowboys will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

But don’t tell the players the final two games of the regular season are meaningless.

“I think we’re really worried about Detroit and, you know, us taking care of business against Detroit. You know, that hasn’t been spoken about one time,” said Zack Martin, the Cowboys’ guard.

“Uh, this game matters. Any game that I play, I’m participating in. I think for pretty much everybody in this locker room, we want to win,” quarterback Dak Prescott said.

Shortly after the Giants lost, some stores in North Texas began selling shirts and other apparel touting the Cowboys as NFC Eastern Division Champions.

Several Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in the DFW area were open well past midnight and many Cowboys fans could not wait to show the world how much they support their football team.

“I’ve been waiting for this and I’ve been so pumped up. I’ve been a lifelong fan and so I’m just really excited that we are here and we are gonna go all the way,” said Melissa Deavila.

Many Cowboys fans are dreaming about buying NFC championship gear next month and Super Bowl championship apparel in February.

Super Bowl 51 will be on FOX 4. The game will be played in Houston on Feb. 5.

The Cowboys play Detroit Monday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.