A baseball star from Colleyville Heritage High School heard his name called very early in Monday’s Major League Baseball draft.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was taken no. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals.

If Witt's name sounds familiar, it's because his father went through a similar experience 34 years ago.

To say that Witt Jr. is a highly touted prospect is an understatement. Some call him the highest-rated shortstop to come out since A-Rod.

It had been widely assumed that a catcher from Oregon State would go no. 1 to the Orioles and that Witt Jr. would go no. 2 to Kansas City. And that's how it played out with Witt, his family and many friends watching at home in Colleyville.

Bobby Witt Sr. was drafted no. 3 overall by the Rangers back in 1985. They're the only father-son duo to be picked in the top five overall.

Now as a player agent, Bobby will likely represent his son.

Witt Jr. and the Colleyville Heritage team will play in the state tournament starting Thursday.