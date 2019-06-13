< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas A&M to sell beer, wine in all levels of Kyle Field

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 13 2019 02:52PM CDT Jun 13 2019 02:52PM CDT https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412512854-412512829" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges/texas-a-m-to-sell-beer-wine-in-all-levels-of-kyle-field">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412512854" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Fans at Texas A&M football games will be able to buy beer and wine at Kyle Field this season.</p><p>University officials announced Thursday that alcoholic beverages would be available for purchase in all parts of the stadium. The move comes nearly two weeks after the SEC allowed the sale of alcohol at games.</p><p>“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field,” Interim Director of Athletics R.C. Slocum said. “We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.”</p><p>Texas A&M and other SEC schools have been allowed to have alcohol in club or suite areas before this season. Fans at Kyle Field will be allowed to purchase alcohol until the end of the third quarter from concession stands.</p><p>Officials in College Station said the alcohol sales will be evaluated before potentially expanding to other on-campus venues that host Aggie sporting events.</p><p>The SEC made the change on alcohol sales in an effort to open up new revenue streams for conference members. It also hopes that making alcohol available in the stadium will curb binge drinking during pregame tailgates.</p><p>Texas A&M is late to the party when it comes to in-stadium alcohol sales, though, compared to other universities in Texas. Locally, SMU and North Texas have sold beer and wine for several years. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Colleges" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409744" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Colleges Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/texas-tech-going-to-4th-cws-after-8-6-win-over-oklahoma-st" title="Texas Tech going to 4th CWS after 8-6 win over Oklahoma St" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/texas%20tech%20vs%20osu%20super%20regional_1560139228093.PNG_7369038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/texas%20tech%20vs%20osu%20super%20regional_1560139228093.PNG_7369038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/texas%20tech%20vs%20osu%20super%20regional_1560139228093.PNG_7369038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/texas%20tech%20vs%20osu%20super%20regional_1560139228093.PNG_7369038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/texas%20tech%20vs%20osu%20super%20regional_1560139228093.PNG_7369038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Tech going to 4th CWS after 8-6 win over Oklahoma St</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Josh Jung had hit his second homer of the game to start the eighth inning for Texas Tech when Kurt Wilson was getting ready to hit with two runners on base and the Red Raiders still trailing.</p><p>Wilson then delivered big, with a three-run homer for the Red Raiders in an 8-6 victory over Oklahoma State in an NCAA Super Regional finale Sunday. They are going to the College World Series for the fourth time in six seasons.</p><p>"I looked at him and said, 'Hey, this is your time. Those other at-bats don't matter'," said Jung, a first-round pick by the Texas Rangers in last week's MLB draft. "And he gets up there, I've never seen somebody more intense. ... Unbelievable. Great experience."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/romo-heupel-among-new-college-hof-candidates" title="Romo, Heupel among new college HOF candidates" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/11/21/romo_1479763254199_2307670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/11/21/romo_1479763254199_2307670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/11/21/romo_1479763254199_2307670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/11/21/romo_1479763254199_2307670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/11/21/romo_1479763254199_2307670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Romo, Heupel among new college HOF candidates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:11AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Heupel, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Oklahoma in 2000, and former North Carolina pass-rushing star Julius Peppers are among 12 players making their first appearance of the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.</p><p>The National Football Foundation emailed ballots Monday to its more than 12,000 members and current Hall of Famers. Results of the voting are submitted to the NFF's Honors Court, which selects a class of 13 players and two coaches. The 2020 class will be announced in January, before the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 13.</p><p>Among the other first-time candidates are C.J. Spiller of Clemson, Chris Samuels of Alabama and James Laurinaitis of Ohio State. Players become eligible 10 years after their college careers end and when they are done playing professionally.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/texas-tech-blanks-dallas-baptist-3-0-for-regional-sweep" title="Texas Tech blanks Dallas Baptist 3-0 for regional sweep" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/texas%20tech%20vs%20dbu_1559535770050.PNG_7344790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/texas%20tech%20vs%20dbu_1559535770050.PNG_7344790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/texas%20tech%20vs%20dbu_1559535770050.PNG_7344790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/texas%20tech%20vs%20dbu_1559535770050.PNG_7344790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/texas%20tech%20vs%20dbu_1559535770050.PNG_7344790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Tech blanks Dallas Baptist 3-0 for regional sweep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Bryce Bonnin allowed three hits in seven innings, Cameron Warren hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Texas Tech advanced as host of a Super Regional with a 3-0 victory over Dallas Baptist on Sunday night.</p><p>Warren's 17th homer was his third in three regional games as the Red Raiders (42-17) beat the Patriots for the second day in a row in the second straight sweep of their home regional. It's the fourth consecutive year Texas Tech has hosted a regional.</p><p>The Red Raiders, seeded eighth nationally, will face either Oklahoma State or Connecticut in the best-of-3 Super Regional in Lubbock next weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays with his children Charlie and Cali on Fathers Day before playing the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" title="977266792_1560447298615-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/roasted-cauliflower-with-romesco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_20190613145403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Roasted Cauliflower with Romesco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dallas-band-limelight-performing-at-vitruvian-nights-live"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Dallas_band__Limelight__performing_at_Vi_0_7393371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dallas_band__Limelight__performing_at_Vi_0_20190613151423"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas band 'Limelight' performing at Vitruvian Nights Live</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/aries-spears-on-stage-in-dfw-through-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Aries_Spears_at_the_Addison_Improv_throu_0_7393314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Aries_Spears_at_the_Addison_Improv_throu_0_20190613144319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aries Spears on stage in DFW through Sunday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/colleges/texas-a-m-to-sell-beer-wine-in-all-levels-of-kyle-field" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas A&M to sell beer, wine in all levels of Kyle Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton&#x20;Kershaw&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Dodgers&#x20;plays&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;children&#x20;Charlie&#x20;and&#x20;Cali&#x20;on&#x20;Fathers&#x20;Day&#x20;before&#x20;playing&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Giants&#x20;at&#x20;Dodger&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;McCoy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/michigan-attorney-general-dismisses-all-criminal-charges-in-flint-water-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/20/flint%20water_1487631432611_2773629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/20/flint%20water_1487631432611_2773629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/20/flint%20water_1487631432611_2773629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/20/flint%20water_1487631432611_2773629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/20/flint%20water_1487631432611_2773629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan attorney general dismisses all criminal charges in Flint Water Crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/roasted-cauliflower-with-romesco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Roasted_Cauliflower_with_Romesco_0_7393348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Roasted Cauliflower with Romesco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span 