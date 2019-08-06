< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TCU to start beer sales at football games for 2019 season fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=TCU to start beer sales at football games for 2019 season&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges/tcu-to-start-beer-sales-at-football-games-for-2019-season" data-title="TCU to start beer sales at football games for 2019 season" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges/tcu-to-start-beer-sales-at-football-games-for-2019-season" addthis:title="TCU to start beer sales at football games for 2019 season"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422501828.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422501828");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422501828-422501803"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422501828-422501803" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1026339412_1565129279993_7576772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:08PM CDT href="/sports/colleges/texas-a-m-to-sell-beer-wine-in-all-levels-of-kyle-field"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-487985244_1560455549703_7393785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Texas A&M to sell beer, wine at Kyle Field</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>TCU fans will be able to enjoy a cold one inside Amon G. Carter stadium for the upcoming football season.</p><p>University officials announced Tuesday that beer sales will now be available in all seating levels and sections of the stadium for people age 21-and-up.</p><p>“I am excited to announce we will now make beer available for purchase to the public throughout the stadium,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati tweeted. “We look forward to seeing MillerCoors and Sodexo USA deliver a great experience for our fans.”</p><p>The beverages will be available starting when the gates open two hours before kickoff until the start of the fourth quarter. A selection of MillerCoors brand beer will be available for $7 each.</p><p>TCU said it ultimately decided to allow beer sales to the general public after its success at on-campus baseball games.</p><p>Beer sales mean the stadium’s in-and-out policy will end and fans will need a new ticket if they want to re-enter.</p><p>Texas A&M will also begin beer sales inside its stadium this season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former UT-Arlington golf coach cited for sexual harassment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A University of Texas at Arlington report says former golf coach Stuart Deane was found responsible for sexual harassment through inappropriate comments to some of his female athletes.</p><p>Deane resigned as the university's golf director before the investigation was completed in October, according to documents obtained by the school newspaper , The Shorthorn. He was placed on administrative leave last August, a day after a former player emailed the university president detailing some allegations.</p><p>One former female athlete said she transferred because she was offended by an inappropriate sexual comment from Deane. The former coach denied making the statement. An attorney who advised Deane during the investigation didn't immediately return a request for comment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/colleges/first-college-gameday-of-2019-season-to-be-at-sundance-square-in-fort-worth" title="First College GameDay of 2019 season to be at Sundance Square in Fort Worth" data-articleId="419214722" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/ssq885x_1563573326898_7535688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/ssq885x_1563573326898_7535688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/ssq885x_1563573326898_7535688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/ssq885x_1563573326898_7535688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/ssq885x_1563573326898_7535688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First College GameDay of 2019 season to be at Sundance Square in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College GameDay will be back in North Texas to kick off football season.</p><p>ESPN will broadcast live from Sundance Square on Saturday, August 31, the first week of the regular season ahead of the Oregon vs. Auburn game at AT&T Stadium.</p><p>It’s the third time College GameDay has broadcast live from Sundance Square.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/texas-says-10-win-season-not-enough-to-be-back-in-big-12" title="Texas says 10-win season not enough to be 'back' in Big 12" data-articleId="418510566" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/27/GettyImages-878679024_1535410143846_5975553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/27/GettyImages-878679024_1535410143846_5975553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/27/GettyImages-878679024_1535410143846_5975553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/27/GettyImages-878679024_1535410143846_5975553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/27/GettyImages-878679024_1535410143846_5975553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas says 10-win season not enough to be 'back' in Big 12</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tom Herman knows that Texas is probably a bit ahead of schedule after 10 wins in his second season that included making the Big 12 championship game and a Sugar Bowl victory.</p><p>That doesn't necessarily mean the Longhorns are back just yet.</p><p>"We weren't here to just have a really good season in Year 2," Herman said Tuesday. 