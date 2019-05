TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested on drug charges in Huntsville on Tuesday.

According to the Walker County Jail, the player was arrested on felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted, the charges can carry between two and ten years in prison.

Olonilua was TCU's top rusher last season with 635 yards and two touchdowns.

He has been released from the jail on bond. No court date has been set.